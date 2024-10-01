NELSON — This fall, the Town of Nelson is introducing a weekly farmers’ market at 4085 Nelson Rd.

The market will be held on Sundays from Sept. 29 through Oct. 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There is no charge to vendors.

“Our new market is a testament to our commitment to helping our community to shop locally,” said Town of Nelson Supervisor Jim Cunningham. “Each purchase supports our local economy, reduces our carbon footprint, and fosters a sense of community. We hope the new farmers’ market will become an important gathering place [and foster] connections between farmers and consumers, neighbors, and families bonding over homemade goods and fresh produce.”

Cunningham also thanked the volunteers and past and current town board members who believed in and supported the vision of the farmers’ market.

“Grab your basket, enjoy your time here, and thank you for participating in this new chapter in our community’s story,” he said.

Vendors interested in participating should contact Nelson Town Clerk Christine Jaquez at [email protected] or 315-655-8582 ex.1.