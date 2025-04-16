Cicero-North Syracuse lacrosse teams earn sweep of Liverpool

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Whether it was expected or not, at least for now the Cicero-North Syracuse lacrosse teams both enjoy the advantage against their rivals from Liverpool.

As reigning state Class A champions the fact that the girls Northstars prevailed by a 21-4 margin over the Warriors last Tuesday afternoon at LHS Stadium was far from a surprise.

However, later that evening the fact that C-NS won 11-4 on the boys side at Bragman Stadium showed that perhaps the tide was changing away from the reigning sectional champions toward a challenger who has still never won a sectional title.

Two key factors helped the boys Northstars on this night. First it was a defense which keyed in on Liverpool’s top scoring line, shutting out Brady Michaud and holding Danny Dunn to a single goal.

Only Chris Matott, with three goals, maintained his usual production for the Warriors, and Noah Samphler turned back most of it thanks to his eight saves.

Meanwhile, C-NS got 12 successful face-offs from Emmit Porter to set up long possessions in Liverpool’s end which resulted in plenty of goals from plenty of players.

Blake Fefee and Quinn Empey got hat tricks, with Donovan Chaney scoring twice and contributing three assists. Luke Deinhart had a goal and assist, with Adrian Sweeney and Jack Putman also converting to overcome nine saves from Andrew Gabor.

Then there was the case of the girls game where C-NS, burning from a defeat it took to Wellesley (Massachusetts) during its trip to the Boston area the previous weekend, rebounded in a big way.

Five different Northstars would earn hat tricks against the Warriors led by Sophia Nesci, who had four goals and one assist. Elizabeth Smith, Natalie Wilson, Mia Gates and Avery Rumble all finished with three goals as Gabby Putman scored twice to go with 14 draw controls.

Eight of Liverpool’s 12 shots were stopped by C-NS goalies Jilly Howell and Allison Spoto. Bella DeRin and Ava Eicholzer combined for seven saves on the Warriors’ part as single goals went to Gianna Carbone, Maya Michaud, Maura Woods and Kara Baroody, Michaud and Maura Beckwith adding assists.