Westhill softball scores 25 runs in opening win over Mexico

CENTRAL NEW YORK – The week of the April school break sees the Marcellus and Solvay softball teams make their way to tournament action in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina where it is much warmer and drier than what it left behind.

Before the snow hit early last week and the rain followed, a handful of games did get in, including West Genesee meeting Whitesboro for the first time since they squared off in the 2024 sectional Class AA final.

Now, as then, Whitesboro won, an 11-2 decision in this case where it scored multiple runs in each of the first four innings led by Addison Cook’s double, two singles and four RBIs.

Both Wildcats runs came in the bottom of the second, scored by Mackenzie Dunham and Emma Dickerson as Christina Guglielemi earned an RBI. Dunham, Dickerson, Kyra Lynch and Brynlee Elkins earned two hits apiece.

Westhill broke out in a big way while defeating Mexico 25-7, scoring nine runs in the second inning, four in the fourth and peaking with a 12-run fifth inning where it nearly batted around twice.

Samantha Snyder homered and finished with three RBIs. Sabine Napolitano tripled, singled and drove in five runs, with Ava Antoine going three-for-four with three RBIs. Adriana Kohanski’s pair of hits led to four RBIs, Sophia Johnson getting two RBIs as she scored three times to equal Antoine and Sydney Medeiros.

Jordan-Elbridge, who fell in eight innings to Solvay in its April 4 opener, again got beat in extra frames with a 9-8 defeat to Phoenix.

Though it jumped out to a 4-0 first-inning lead helped by Isabella Jay’s three-run home run, the Eagles saw the Firebirds chip away and ultimately take a 7-6 lead in the bottom of the fifth.

Battling back, J-E tied it in the seventh and then, in the top of the eighth, pushed across the go-ahead run, only to have Phoenix win it when Lacey Goodman walked, moved to third and scored on an error that got Lucy Bergman to third. When Lily Amidon bunted, Bergman raced home with the winning run.

Brielle Whitten and Bella D’Arrigo joined Jay in the RBI column as Jay also singled, stole two bases and scored three runs. Abby DelFavero added a pair of hits and Brooke Chiaramonte scored twice.