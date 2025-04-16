Marcellus track leads local contingent in series of meets

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Finally able to compete after capricious early-April weather, area high school track and field teams would make impacts in several different places.

Marcellus took part in the Tully Coed Invitational and finished second in both the boys (132 points) and girls (78 points) standings, each time with Henninger out in front and Bishop Ludden also in the field.

Liam Eldridge ran 3,200 meters in 10:20.36 to beat the field by more than seven seconds and added a second victory in the 800 in 2:09.50 with Jack Lucio in third place. Eldridge and Lucio were part of a winning 4×800 relay side which posted 9:16.04.

Owen Alexander won the boys 110 hurdles in 16.50 seconds, Colden Kwasnowski going 1:00.94 to claim the 400 hurdles as Nolan Hoey beat the field in the shot put heaving it 44 feet ½ inch go with a second (128’5”) in the discus. Evan Fullagar got second (19’7 3/4”) in the long jump and Paul Swenson was second (40’5 1/4”) in the triple jump to Fullagar’s third-place 39’1”.

The Mustangs also prevailed in the 4×400 in a quick 3:45.74 thanks to Finnegan Criss, Robbie Hakes, Tommy Moses and Jamison Palen, with Palen adding a third in the 1,600.

Dorothy McMahon won four different events for the Marcellus girls. McMahon gave the Marcellus girls a win in the 400-meter dash in 1:01.40 to the 1:07.47 of Ludden’s Grace Olivia before Harmony Frost won the

100 sprint in 13.54 seconds.

Then McMahon, in 27.62 seconds, beat Frost (28.48) in a 1-2 finish in the 200 and got a third title in the long jump going 15’7 1/2” as Frost was second in the shot put with 28’1”. To cap it off, McMahon cleared 4’6” to prevail in the high jump.

Magnolia Maum took second in the 3,000 as Ludden’s Savannah Simmons got third in the 1,500 and second in the 800 in 2:47.13 as the Gaelic Knights’ mixed 1,200 sprint medley relay side earned third place in 3:11.41.

In Tuesday’s Spring Break Invitational hosted by Westhill athletes from neighboring schools including Skaneateles and Solvay would record individual victories.

Skaneateles had Lucy Fleckenstein win twice on the girls side, going 4:57.71 in the 1,500 to beat the field by 10 seconds and then winning the 800 in 2:25.01, more than five seconds clear of anyone else.

The Lakers’ Tritan Boucher beat the field in the 3,000 steeplechase in 10:38.41, while in the boys pole vault Ryan McCrone cleared 12 feet and no one else could top 10’6”, though Jordan-Elbridge had Ayden Campion third clearing 10 feet.

Solvay’s Antwan Hicks beat a large field in the boys 200 prevailing in 22.95 seconds to the 23.02 of Phoenix’s Julius Spaights and 23.11 of Westhill’s Owen Mulholland, and followed it up with a winning long jump of 20’9” as Giovanni Cilani (19’11 1/2”) was third to go with a third (40’2 1/4”) in the triple jump.

The Westhill girls went 1-2-3 in the 200 hurdles where Emma Murphy’s 30.76 seconds beat Ava Baty (31.18) and Derricka Trotman (31.78), Murphy adding a long jump title going 17’8 1/2”.

Baty topped 9 feet in the pole vault to win, with Mallie Alt second topping 8 feet. Trotman won the high jump as the only athlete to clear 5 feet and also helped the 3×100 hurdle relay team win in 47.69 seconds as Jael Hill was second (32’11 1/4”) and Emma Marshall third (30’5 3/4”) in the shot put, Marshall adding a fourth in the discus.

A day earlier, West Genesee hosted Oswego and Central Square, where Dylan Frost ran the boys 100 in 11.31 seconds and 200 in 23.15 to edge Will Fettig’s 23.16, adding a winning long jump of 19’2”.

Frost, Fettig, Logan Scott and Jaeden Maeweathers won the 4×100 in 44.06. Scott beat the field in the 400 sprint in a swift 51.56 while the Wildcats ran the 4×800 in 9:22.29 and Dan Kermes claimed the 400 hurdles in 1:04.92.

Maeweathers won the shot put throwing it 39’8” as Liam Walsh threw the discus 113’10” and Miles Ruggiero went 104’1” for second place. Will Rufa took the 110 hurdles in 18.32 seconds over Xander Neuman’s 18.50. Dan Kermes cleared 10’6” to tie for first in the pole vault.

On the girls side, WG swept all the relays capped by a 4:53.01 in the 4×400. There was also a 10:23.14 in the 4×800 and 54.97 seconds in the 4×100 as as Zaida Talev ran the 100 sprint in 14.90 and Laine Petrie was first in the 100 hurdles and Lily Pelegrino won the 400 hurdles.

Amelia Jennings (31’1”) and Eliana Freeman (29 feet) went 1-2 in the shot put while taking second (97 feet) and third (95’1”) in the discus. Jill White cleared 4’4” in the high jump. Miranda King had a second-place triple jump of 30’1 1/4”.