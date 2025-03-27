‘Take the Stage’ fundraiser benefiting Front Row Players

DEWITT — The annual “Take the Stage” fundraiser to benefit the local, all-inclusive performing arts group Front Row Players will be held Thursday, April 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Temple Adath Yeshurun in DeWitt.

That nonprofit for adults of all abilities nurtures passionate dramatic and musical performance through the most professional productions possible and the fostering of a supportive environment.

Because the group sticks to just two shows every year, it relies on not only ticket sales but also corporate sponsorships, year-round donations and its annual fundraiser to cover the costs associated with its productions.

“We really count on our fundraiser to help cover the gap of any deficit with what our shows bring in,” said Deb Cavanagh, the founder and president of Front Row Players. “It’s critical for us to be able to continue our mission because anyone who’s in theater understands there’s a lot that goes into putting on a show and it’s not cheap.”

The April benefit will include a mix and mingle portion in the foyer with savory hors d’oeuvres filling enough for people to not need dinner beforehand. The catered food is donated by Tops and Wegmans.

There will be complimentary wine and beer tastings as well courtesy of SingleCut Beersmiths and Pascale’s.

Then around 6:45 p.m. the doors will open to the performance space, where there will be two acts separated by an intermission with coffee and desserts.

Those performances will involve solo numbers, duets, trios and all-cast numbers with onstage appearances from community performers and Front Row Players’ own actors.

Throughout the night there will be a silent auction with raffle items like art pieces, a basket with a hand-knit afghan, high-end jewelry, and a pass for an overnight staycation at the Craftsman Inn & Suites in Fayetteville.

Reporter and producer Tim Fox of NewsChannel 9 will be the evening’s master of ceremonies.

Tickets are $75 and they can be purchased online at frontrowplayers.org by hovering over the “Events” tab and clicking “Annual Fundraiser.”

Cavanagh said that the webpage is the preferred way to buy tickets so it’s known ahead of time on the catering side how many people to expect, but that anyone can buy them the night of the April 3 event at the door too.