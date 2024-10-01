Robert G. Fuller, 94, of Oswego, formerly of Cazenovia, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at St. Luke Health Services. Bob was born on March 17, 1930, in Cazenovia to George M. and Vivian A. Fuller. He retired from the Cazenovia Central School District where he was employed as a custodian for many years. Bob enjoyed travelling, telling jokes, attending the St. Luke Adult Day Program and was known as being very stubborn.

He is survived by his son, Joseph Conwell of Rome, N.Y.; his daughter, Marie (Staci Beechner) Kelley of Oswego; one grandson, Joshua Kelley of Camillus; one nephew, Brad (Rosemary) Weidel of Montebello, N.Y. and great nieces, Bryn, Erin and Grace Weidel. In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by the “love of his life,” his wife of 39 years, Violet; his two sisters, Betty Fuller and Donna Weidel.

A calling hour will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., with services to follow on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Cazenovia. Condolences for the Fuller family may be left at brownfuneralhomefulton.com.