CAZENOVIA — On Saturday, Oct. 12, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., Cazenovia Heritage will present a free program titled “For the Horses: Equestrian Comforts” at the Cazenovia Public Library.

According to a press release announcing the event, the program will include presentations on the modes of transportation, public water troughs, hitching posts, and blacksmiths of Cazenovia; an opportunity for high school students to meet their community service requirements; and a live blacksmithing demonstration.

“For over 120 years — long before automobiles dominated our roads — transportation in Cazenovia relied on true horse power,” the press release states. “Horses moved people and goods via buggy, wagon, and sleigh. [In] exchange for this labor, people provided for the care, maintenance, and security of horses.”

Carl Stearns, Cazenovia Heritage board member and noted architect and preservationist, will present on the various means of conveyance and the public water troughs created for the benefit of horses. He will also discuss hitching posts and mounting blocks, many of which can be seen today along village streets and town roads.

“These horse troughs and hitching posts from the 1800s into the 20th century are historic artifacts that form part of our cultural landscape, and they visually call us back to our past,” Stearns said in the press release.

Cazenovia Heritage will offer two opportunities for the public to recognize and document these cultural objects.

High school students will be invited to help inventory the remaining hitching posts and blocks.

“Beyond quantifying these once-common objects, it is important to have a record of their construction, materials, condition, and placement as a reflection of the community at that time,” Cazenovia Heritage board member Mark Smith said in the press release. “All students taking part in creating the inventory will get credit for their community service hours.”

Interested individuals are invited to the library on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. to collect neighborhood inventory sheets.

During the Equestrian Comforts program, attendees will learn about an opportunity for all Cazenovians to ensure that three public water troughs are preserved as Cazenovia landmarks.

DeWitt resident Jeff McIntyre will also speak at the event, sharing his knowledge of some of Cazenovia’s earliest blacksmiths and the locations of their shops.

McIntyre has spearheaded a research project to discover, preserve, and present the history of the blacksmith trade in the Village of Cazenovia. His goal is to learn as much as possible about all the blacksmiths who served residents of Cazenovia from 1793 through the late 1940s. He has created a website, cazblacksmith.org, and the “Cazenovia Blacksmith History Center” Facebook page to spread the word about the project and share his findings.

Program attendees will then be invited outside to view a demonstration by Mark Teece, “The British Blacksmith,” who will set up shop in the parking lot.

Teece is an artist blacksmith who uses traditional blacksmithing methods and modern techniques to form unique pieces of functional art.

“Years ago, iron was used not only for horseshoes but also for hinges, latches, nails, and a variety of tools,” the Cazenovia Heritage press release states. “Today, it can be forged into tables, art, and custom utilitarian pieces.”

Teece, who came to America from Britain about 25 years ago, started blacksmithing 11 years ago.

“I love the plasticity of hot iron and steel,” he said. “The material is fascinating, and when it’s hot, it can be forged into amazingly beautiful forms. Then, when it cools, it becomes very rigid and strong but holds onto its beautiful organic shape.”

Today, Teece has a forge in Kirkville and conducts classes for beginners and experienced blacksmiths. He is a member of the New York State Designer Blacksmiths, the Artists-Blacksmith’s Association of North America, and the British Artist Blacksmith Association.

“It is important for people to see how things are made and where they come from,” he said. “Craftsmanship and traditional trades are [what] built our society, and their role in our modern lives is important to understand. I love showing the public how iron can be manipulated and used to make so many critical items that we use in our everyday lives.”

During his Oct. 12 demonstration, Teece will forge a colonial-era horse bit and bridle.

Established in 2021, Cazenovia Heritage is a non-profit community organization that seeks to conserve the area’s cultural resources, including the historic architecture, neighborhoods, sites, and objects that contribute to Cazenovia’s unique sense of place and character.

“The care and maintenance of horses played a large role in the local economy and in the well-being of families throughout the 19th century,” said Stearns. “We hope these programs provide [attendees] with additional insight into their importance to Cazenovia.”

To learn more about Cazenovia Heritage and upcoming events, visit cazheritage.org/programs.

For more information about The British Blacksmith, visit thebritishblacksmith.com.