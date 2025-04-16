Zlatko Pšeničnik, 84, of Skaneateles, passed away April 11, 2025. Zlatko was a man of exceptional character, selflessness and generosity, cherished by all who knew him. He lived a life full of achievements and interests and leaves a legacy of contributions to family, friends and community.

Zlatko’s career as a graduate chemical engineer spanned three decades dedicated to the oil, fats and lubricants industry. He solved critical industrial challenges domestically and abroad, involving treatment of wastewater in refineries, smooth operations and environmental preservation.

Zlatko spent a lifetime committed to public service. In his native Croatia he represented 350,000 citizens as a representative in the Assembly of the City of Zagreb. His work in fire prevention earned him a prestigious development award there.

After arriving in the United States in 1991, his selfless public commitment continued. Zlatko became involved with St. Mary’s of the Lake Church in Skaneateles. He was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus for over 25 years. He spent 25 years volunteering at Stella Maris Prayer Retreat and Renewal Center, providing comfort, advice and support. For more than 20 years, he worked independently on the wastewater system in Skaneateles. His expertise and commitment to excellence ensured flawless operations, with no injuries or errors throughout his tenure. His efforts left a legacy of guidelines and solutions for future generations.

Zlatko cherished the Skaneateles community, describing its residents as warm and welcoming whenever asked about where he was from.

Zlatko was a true renaissance man. In his youth, he was a goalkeeper for a soccer team. He enjoyed art, theater, classical concerts and sports like tennis and horseback riding.

Zlatko will be remembered as a man of strong convictions, wisdom and warmth, whose contributions extended beyond professional achievements and touched the hearts of all who knew him.

Zlatko is survived by his wife, Olga, of 59 years; sons Vedran and Zoran (Trina); brother Slavko (Alexandra), and their daughter AnaMarija; brother-in-law Marijan (Jasenka), and their son Hrvoje.

Zlatko’s family would like to thank: The medical staff at St. Joseph’s Emergency Room for exceptional care and support; EMS/SAVES Skaneateles, Upstate Community Hospital and Upstate University Hospital, for outstanding medical care and support; Doctors at Family Care Medical Group in Skaneateles, including Dr. Kristen Pfau and friend Dr. Neven Kosic, for dedication and care.

We are especially grateful for heartfelt support from members of St. Mary’s, the Jordan Parish Church, and the families of Allyn, Bennett, Buczek, Cappuccilli, Dreyfuss, Maher, O’Connell, Robinson, Valenti, Dr. Carroll and Mayor Hubbard. We thank all the employees of the DPW in Skaneateles, whose friendship and contributions enriched Zlatko’s life.

To the many others in Skaneateles and beyond who were part of Zlatko’s life journey, your kindness and friendship will always be remembered with gratitude.

A mass of Christian burial for Zlatko will be held Wednesday, April 23, at 10 a.m. in St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, 10 W. Austin St. Skaneateles. The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Skaneateles.

