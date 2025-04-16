F-M track and field opens season with meet against C-NS

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Two top-level track and field teams opened their season against each other Monday afternoon when Fayetteville-Manlius took on Cicero-North Syracuse and earned plenty of titles along the way.

Nik Domashenko tore through the boys 100-meter dash in 10.63 seconds, the quickest in New York State early this season. He then won the 400-meter dash in 51.21 ahead of Will Beecher’s 54.06 and the 200-meter dash in 22.59 to Alex Shim’s 23.32.

Shim was victorious in the 110 high hurdles in 16.05 seconds and the Hornets took the 4×100 relay in 49.41 before Shim helped the 4×400 side prevail in 3:54.97. Kevin Heller’s 4:36.03 in the 1,600-meter run was just behind Rhett Andrews’ 4:35.91, but Nick Russell won the 3,200 in 10:31.11.

Freddy Lutzen threw the discus 118 feet 10 inches to prevail over Neil Adamski’s 100’4”, while Adamski finished second in the shot put. Buchi Nwokedi had a second-place triple jump of 40’11” to go with a second in the long jump.

On the girls side for F-M, going 1-2 at 1,500 meters Izzie Sullivan won in 4:48.61 ahead of Jordan Giannetti’s 5:09.49, with Sullivan also taking the 800 in 2:23.26 and Claire McDonald second, Giannetti winning the 3,000 in 11:09.33 with Sarah George second.

Sullivan, Giannetti, McDonald, and Catherine Walters ran the 4×800 relay in 10:07.33 as McDonald, Sullivan, Olive Hoover and Allison Pynn went 4:36.4 in the 4×400. Hoover was first in the 400 sprint in 1:08.99 and Pynn cleared 4’8” in the high jump. With a throw of 103’3” Michelle Ifeonu was victorious in the discus along with a second in the shot put.

Christian Brothers Academy brought its boys team to Tuesday’s Westhill Spring Break Invitational and stood out with victories in several events.

Darien Williams joined in by taking the 100 in exactly 11 seconds as Daunte Bacheyie was third in 11.17 and Zion Green fifth in 11.44 Also claiming a relay, the Brothers had Jimmy Cass, Daniel Abbe, Dash Page and Francis Hagron dominate the 4×400, their time of 3:37.94 more than 16 seconds ahead of the field.

Quinten Lewis beat the field in the triple jump going 43’2”, with only two others even going 40 feet, and added a second in the long jump with 20’5 1/2” just behind the 20’9” of Solvay’ Antwan Hicks. Marquan Saddler’s shot put toss of 46’2 3/4” put him in second place as Shaun Edenfield was third with 39’9 3/4”. Donovan Collins cleared 5’8” to finish third in the high jump.

CBA also did well in distance races as Cass got to second place in the 800 in 2:08.65 and Abbe finished fourth in 2:12.03. Ben Chodi got fifth place in the 1,600 posting 4:57.42 and Braydon Johnson needed 28.24 seconds for fifth in the rarely-contested 200-meter hurdles.