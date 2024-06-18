VILLAGE OF LIVERPOOL – Jim Sorendo is likely Liverpool’s most versatile trumpet player.

As a member of the R&B band called Soul Mine, he’ll blow his hot horn here at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at Johnson Park, as part of the 38th annual Liverpool Is The Place Summer Concert Series.

A native of Auburn, Sorendo now lives in Liverpool.

He has performed with a wide variety of orchestras and combos including the Auburn Civic Band, Private Eye, The Purple Lancers Drum & Bugle Corps, The Destination, Believers Brass Quintet, Joe Whiting’s Sweet Soul Revue and The Ron Spencer Band.

A talented octet, Soul Mine has regularly been featured at the Vernon Downs Racino and the Turning Stone Casino.

With a repertoire of memorable material by artists such as Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, James Brown and the Blues Brothers, Soul Mine has also performed at the area’s top country clubs and charity Events, including the CNY Make-a-Wish Ball, the Lilac Festival and the New York State Fair.

Besides Sorendo, the band features guitarist Don Bullis, vocalist Shelly Harris, trombonist and singer Jennifer Klemenz, drummer Lou Micelli, keyboardist Fred Shattell, saxophonist Sam Sampere and bassist Vynce Watson.

Among the songs which Wednesday’s audience may hear are “Shake Your Groove Thing” by Peaches & Herb and “Shake Your Booty” by KC & The Sunshine Band. The octet may even conjure up some country such as Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey” or some quirky new wave a la the B-52s’ “Love Shack.”

Admission to all Liverpool Is The Place Concerts is free; liverpoolistheplace.com; 315-457-3895.