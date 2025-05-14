Beverly Selby, 90

Beverly Shene Selby of Baldwinsville passed peacefully on April 14, 2025. Beverly was born in Fine, N.Y., on Oct. 24, 1934, to Hester and Lawrence Shene. Beverly was 90 years old. She was a well-known member of the Baldwinsville community and St Mark’s Lutheran Church since 1984.

Beverly was a cherished mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She brought love, kindness and grace to those she came in contact with. Her life was filled with her love for family and friends. Beverly was well known for her passion for helping others, gardening, cooking, building doll houses and uncountable craft projects that were all part of her constant activity – always accompanied by her precious Chihuahuas. Her love and devotion to children was an important part of her life – particular with respect to her granddaughter, nieces and nephews.

Beverly moved to Baldwinsville in the 1970s with her family. She initially worked for Marine Midland Bank then went to Brown Newspapers in Baldwinsville for over 25 years – starting in 1980 and retiring in 2006. She was also on the Board of Directors for PAC-B – the Baldwinsville Public Access Chanel – from 2001 through 2016. For over 20 years she volunteered at Syracuse Home. She and her Chihuahuas were a comfort to residents and staff there. She was known for making and donating a beautiful dollhouse each year for the annual charity raffles at Syracuse Home, and her involvement in countless activities. In her final years she became a beloved resident there – well known for her quick wit and mischievous smile.

Beverly graduated from Clifton-Fine Central School in 1952. She also attended Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, TN.

Beverly is survived by her son Larry, son and daughter-in-law Tom and Jeannette Selby; granddaughter Katie Gibran; brother Burt Shene and family; sisters, Nancy Mucenski and Patsy Kaufman and their families; 10 nieces and nephews; and a countless number of grand nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church on Friday, June 6, at 10 a.m. Charitable donations would be appreciated – to Susan G. Komen – a global organization dedicated to fighting breast cancer. Beverly was a two-time breast cancer survivor.

Beverly will be laid to rest in South Edwards, N.Y.