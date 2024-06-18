Nellie Elizabeth (Cook) Johnson, 94, peacefully passed away the evening of June 15, 2024, at the Eastern Star Home in Oriskany, N.Y. Born in Cazenovia, she was raised on her family’s dairy farm, CS Cook and Sons. Nellie graduated several schools, including Cazenovia High School, Ithaca College and the State College of Albany.

She was previously married to Richard H. Johson, and had three children, Timothy, Nancy and Stephen. Nellie’s passion and talent for music, lead her to become a music teacher for over 30 years in both the Oppenheim Ephratah and Greater Johnstown School Districts.

In addition to teaching, she was employed as an organist and choir director for local churches, provided piano lessons and participated in many musical organizations within her community.

Upon retirement, Nellie moved back to the Cazenovia area, to be closer to family, where she continued to pursue her musical interests. She also joined the Order of the Eastern Star, where she was asked to be grand musician on several occasions.

Nellie enjoyed sewing, reading, doing crossword puzzles, sitting on her porch in the sun and spending time among friends and family, especially with her children and grandsons.

Nellie was predeceased by her parents, Chauncey Cook and Laura Lieurance Cook, her siblings Hobert Cook and David Cook, and her oldest son, Timothy Johnson.

She is survived by her son, Stephen Johnson of Syracuse, and her daughter, Nancy Jones (David), along with two grandsons, Jesse Hill (Jennifer) and Lucas Hill (Hannah), and five grandchildren, Peyton, Stella, Casey, Knox and Cooper, all of Bradenton, Fl. She is also survived by her two sisters-in-law, Ilse Cook (Hobert) and Eleanor Cook (David), and former husband, Richard Johnson (Dorothy).

The family is incredibly grateful for the staff at the Eastern Star Home, for the exceptional care, patience, and kindness provided for Nellie.

A Celebration of Life (The Order of the Eastern Star service included) will be held for Nellie Johnson at 10 a.m. on Aug. 10 at the Chapel on the Eastern Star Campus (8290 RT 69, Oriskany, NY). A calling hour will be held prior to the service from 9-10 a.m. Contributions in her memory may be made to the OES Foundation, 1400 Utica St. Pounder Hall, Rm 106, Oriskany NY 13424. Ayer & Zimmer Funeral Home, Cazenovia, had arrangements; 315-655-8101.