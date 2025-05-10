Baldwinsville boys track victorious at Arcaro Classic

BALDWINSVILLE – An annual late-season track and field tradition resumed Friday at Baldwinsville’s Pelcher-Arcaro Stadium with the Bees hosting the annual John Arcaro Co-Ed Invitational.

And the Bees would do more than just host – it would win the boys division, braving yet another rain-soaked meet to earn 68 points and beat out Fayetteville-Manlius (59) for that top spot.The B’ville girls were second at the Arcaro meet with 63 points to Liverpool’s winning 76.

A key to the boys Bees winning was how it did in relays, the decisive points earned in the 4×100 when Arthur Bullock, Kayden Gilbert, Jeremy Francisco and Aedan Pitoniak took it in 45.69 seconds, with Liverpool back in third.

Also in the unique 4×100 muscle relay the Bees won when Austin Davis, Joe Pasho, London Premo and Ty Hernandez finished in 50.38 seconds more than a second clear of the field. In the 4×400 Rex Kirkegaard, Chris Zellar, George Bauer and Wyatt Decker gained second place in 3:30.06.

Winning on his own, Pasho unleashed a winning discus throw of 131 feet 11 inches, more than 10 feet better than any of his challengers. Ade Olayisade finished eighth with 110’11”.

Decker was second in the triple jump going 39’10 3/4” as Premo earned fifth place with 39’6 1/4”. Also, Decker got to third place in the 400 hurdles in 58.74 second as Gilbert’s 11.44 put him third in the 100-meter dash, with Kirkegaard going 52.37 in the 400-meter dash for third place.

In the 200-meter dash Bullock earned fifth place in 23.32 seconds with Gilbert seventh (23.76) and Francisco eighth in 23.93. Doug Clark was fourth in the pole vault clearing 10 feet, with Andrew Fry tied for eighth. Dom Dottolo was fifth in the 1,600-meter run going 4:43.80 and helped the Bees to fourth in the 4×800 relay in 8:43.77.

Kallen Kennedy’s shot put toss of 40’9 3/4” put him in seventh place. Chris Patruno got to eighth at 800 meters in 2:05.50, while Liam McComber was ninth and Ben Forman 10th in the 3,200-meter run.

B’ville’s girls were victorious in the 4×400 where Emerson Clavijo, Emmy Buchanan, Aaniya Johnson and Kamryn Barton got to first place in 4:02.89 to the 4:06.11 from Cicero-North Syracuse. Leah Bahamonde made it a Bees sweep in the discus when she heave it 104’2”, the only throw better than 100 feet.

Barton went 2:17.91 to claim second place in the 800 to Liverpool’s Taylor Page (2:13.65), with Kate DeFio second in the pole vault by clearing 7 feet.

Mariah LeGrow went 1:08.30 for third place in the 400 hurdles, while Madelyn Donhauser took third (7:43.80 and Ella DeFio fourth (7:54.41) in the 2,000 steeplechase. Clavijo sprinted to fourth in the 100 in 12.77 seconds, with Amerie Williams fifth in the 200-meter dash in 27.44. Mya Bregande tied for fourth in the high jump clearing 4’10”.

The Bees were also fifth in the 4×800 relay in 10:52.70 and fifth in the 4×100 muscle relay in 1:09.88 as Bella Zapf took seventh (17.90 seconds) in the 100 hurdles and Yolanda Wei was 10th at 1,500 meters. Rachel Becker took eighth (16’2”) and Amanda Newcomb ninth (15’11”) in the long jump.

B’ville had hosted another big meet last Wednesday when Auburn, Fayetteville-Manlius, West Genesee and Henninger all made their way to Pelcher-Arcaro amid damp and cool conditions

Barton went 57.95 seconds to win the 400 sprint over a 59.72 from Johnson with Buchanan fourth in 1:01.03, and in the 200 Barton won again going 26.09 with Johnson second in 26.65.

Clavijo won the 100 where in 12.73 seconds she pulled away from Adriana Pritchard’s second-place 13.26. Clavijo, Barton, Buchanan and Williams beat the field in the 4×400 relay in 4:05.95.

Kate DeFio cleared 7’6” to beat the field in the pole vault. LeGrow went 2:24.30 for second place in the 800 as Donhauser (2:26.16) was third. Bregande cleared 4’9” for second place in the high jump and Newcomb went 31’3” in the triple jump.

In the boys meet Owen Johnson starred in the pole vault clearing 12 feet 6 inches. Bullock won the 100 in 11.42 seconds edging the 11.51 of Henninger’s Alex Acevedo, with Kirkegaard third in 11.56.

Decker’s time of 1:59.44 in the 800 was second to a quick 1:55.67 from F-M’s Will Ditre. Premo cleared 5’6” in the high jump and Decker added a triple jump of 40’3 1/2”.

Patruno took second in the 400 in 53.47 and helped the Bees to second in the 4×400 in 3:43.09, with Premo third in the 400 hurdles in 1:02.44. Gilbert had a second-place long jump of 20’7”.