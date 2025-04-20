Eleanor Chard, 103

Eleanor Case Chard, a longtime resident of Cazenovia, died peacefully at the age of 103 on Feb. 6, 2025, after a long life well lived.

Eleanor was born in Syracuse on Oct. 25, 1921, to Dr. George B. Case and Irene S. Case. She attended Syracuse University for her first two years of college and then transferred to American University on a full scholarship, graduating as a Phi Beta Kappa with a bachelor’s degree in English. After graduation, she worked as a copy writer and as the assistant traffic manager at Columbia Broadcasting System in Washington, D.C.

When her father became ill, she moved back to Syracuse and was a city room reporter for The Post Standard. It was as a reporter that she interviewed Lt. Fred Taylor, a handsome U.S. Army Air Corps pilot who had flown 31 combat missions over Europe. Eleanor and Fred quickly fell in love and married shortly thereafter while Fred was still in the Army.

After the war, Eleanor and Fred operated a mail order/gift turkey business, Bonnie Brae Turkey Farm, first in Cape Vincent, N.Y., relocating to Cazenovia in 1952 on land they purchased on Cobb Hill Road. It was very much a joint enterprise. Fred raised the turkeys while Eleanor wrote advertising and promotional materials and managed the business side of the farm. In later years, grandchildren and great-grandchildren always called them Gramma Chicken and Grandpa Turkey.

They were the parents of three daughters, all of whom survive them: Gayonne (Wally McDonald) of Cazenovia, Tara (T.O. Currier) of Albany, New Hampshire and Melissa of Georgetown.

After the turkey business was closed, Eleanor worked as the assistant to the president, Rhea Eckel, at Cazenovia College. She then went to Syracuse University in the department of educational development. While working there, she obtained her master’s degree in instructional communications. In 1968, Eleanor took a position as an associate professor in English at SUNY at Morrisville, while continuing to work part time as an adjunct lecturer in public relations at Syracuse University.

Eleanor and Fred’s marriage ended in divorce. Eleanor was introduced to Tommy Chard by her daughter Melissa in 1976. They were married and spent many wonderful years together until his death in 1995. They enjoyed traveling the world together. After Tommy’s death, Eleanor continued to travel, hearing Tommy saying to her, “Go, go, go while you still can.” Her last trips were a three-week road trip to Iran at the age of 94 and a boat trip to the North Sea at the age of 95.

Eleanor had been in failing health for the last few years after numerous falls. Her family would like to thank her caregivers, Naomi Reichard, Hyacinth Brown, Samara Jackson, Kayla Warren and her special friend and caregiver, Ann Barrows. Without their wonderful care and comfort, she would have not been able to stay in her home.

Eleanor was predeceased by her parents, her sister, Jane and her brother, George. After her mother’s death, she was made aware that she was the granddaughter of William Gifford and that Rosamund Gifford was her aunt.

Eleanor is survived by three grandchildren, Tara Cutter, Lakin Williams (Rick), and Zachary Goodyear (Martha), eight great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and her special niece, Copper Case Stoll. Eleanor is also survived by her brother Dick of B.C., Canada, and his four children Tim, Liz, Tara and Aaron. She is also survived by her faithful dog, Gigilo who has retired to the White Mountains of NH.

In accordance with Eleanor’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral. The family will gather to celebrate her life over the Fourth of July. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Condolences for the family may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.