The Town of Clay will hold its annual Independence Day fireworks display on June 25. It has also set dates for nine concerts throughout the summer to be held at Clay Park Central.

The fireworks display will be held in the former Great Northern Mall parking lot this year. The fireworks are always held on the last Tuesday in June so the community can kick off summer festivities.

“With all the other firework displays centered around the week after, we believe it allows us to get a jump start into the summer season, as well as provide tribute and opportunity for accessibility to our display,” said James Muscatello, the commissioner of recreation for the Town of Clay.

The Syracuse Food Truck Association will be on site so that attendees can purchase food before the fireworks display. The Gold Dust Gypsies, a Fleetwood Mac Cover Band, will be performing that night at Clay Park Central from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

“Community members have the opportunity to listen to free live music, enjoy local food trucks and enjoy a fantastic firework display as we kick off the summer,” Muscatello said.

The summer concert series also happens annually, with concerts held on Tuesday nights. Concerts will begin on June 18 and end on August 13. Concerts are held at Clay Park Central. They last from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. in June and July and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in August.

Performances will be by Ponytail James Band, Gold Dust Gypsies, Mood Swing, The Strangers, Letizia and the Z Band, Jess Novak Band, Faded Vinyl, Soul Mine and Tom Gilbo. This concert series has been taking place for over 20 years.

These events allow the town to come together as a community.

“Our annual fireworks display and summer concert series provide us, as a town, with an opportunity to bring family, friends and community members of all ages together to create memories that we hope will stick with them for years to come,” Muscatello said.

Admission is free for both the fireworks display and the summer concert series.