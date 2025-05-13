Dennis Incitti, 74, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2025. Born on June 9, 1950, in Schenectady, N.Y., he attended college at St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y., and built a career in the insurance industry, retiring after serving as the director of business operations for the New York State Insurance Fund. Dennis spent many of those years living in Cazenovia, where he and his then wife, Jane, raised three sons. He also enjoyed his retirement years in St. Paul, MN, where he was able to spend time with several of his grandchildren.

Dennis is predeceased by his parents, Ernesto and Josephine Incitti.

He is survived by his former spouse Jane Incitti of Erieville, N.Y., his son Kevin of St. Paul, MN, his son Andy of Portland, ME, his son Eric of St. Paul, MN and their families, including loving grandchildren Cora, Ben, Nicolas, Ellie, Leo and Jake; his brother Ernie Incitti and his wife Penny, and nieces and nephews.

He will be remembered by his quick wit, boisterous laugh, ability to show love through his impressive cooking and short yet memorable stint as the voice of the Lysander Lightning hockey club.

No services are planned. The family will gather privately to honor and celebrate Dennis’s life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, an organization close to his heart.