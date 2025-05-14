Walter P. Koennecke passed away Nov. 21, 2024, at Crouse Community Center in Morrisville, N.Y. Born in Oneida to Walter M. and Hazel May Cook Koennecke in 1949, Walter weighed in at less than two pounds., was not expected to survive past two weeks, two months, two years, two decades…

Growing up on the family farm Walter raised chickens, grew fruit trees, gardened, learned to weave and won many awards for his creations. Never able to use machinery nor being comfortable around dairy cows because of his epilepsy he was most proud of his “cleanest milking machine award.”

Walter loved music (autoharp), history, church and 4-H. He participated at Heritage Farm and Madison County Community Day facilities for over 25 years.

Walter is predeceased by his parents; his sister, Frieda Smith Froio; sister-in-law, Ruth Ann (Ryan); his brother, Albert and brothers-in law, Walter Smith, Joe Froio, Roger Mortensen, George Stewart, Mike Roxbury and Patrick Lamb, all of whom he loved.

Surviving are his sisters, Ellen Mortensen of Tucson, AZ, Luise Stewart of Chittenango, Olinda Roxbury of Camano Island, WA and Joanne Lamb of Scotia; brother and sister-in-law, Frederick and Janet of Cazenovia and so many nieces and nephews who called him Uncle Walty.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 24, at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Road in Cazenovia. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Cazenovia. Contributions may be made to Walter’s favorite charity Heritage Farm, 3599 NY Route 46, Bouckville NY 13310. Condolences for the family may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.