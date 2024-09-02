CAZENOVIA — CazArts is welcoming the fall season this month with its September Autumn Leaves Arts Festival.

CazArts is an alliance of artists, cultural organizations, and supporters dedicated to nurturing a community that promotes the creation and appreciation of the arts.

According to a press release from the organization, the Autumn Leaves Arts Festival is now in its fourth year.

“[We invite] you, whether local or visiting for the weekend, to enjoy the beautiful historic Village of Cazenovia as the leaves are turning and summer breezes blow off the lake tinted with the breath of autumn air and the crispness of our fall evenings,” the press release states. “With historic restaurants and inns, outdoor dining, strollable pathways through the Willow Patch along the creekside, and sunsets over Cazenovia Lake, the Autumn Leaves Arts Festival invites you to take a moment, relax, and thoroughly enjoy art within nature’s art.”

Jazz N’ Caz

The monthlong event will kick off with the return of the popular Jazz N’ Caz.

Held from Sept. 11 to 14, the jazz festival will feature nine groups, 44 musicians, and six locations.

Colleen Prossner, who founded Jazz N’ Caz over two decades ago as an employee of the now-closed Cazenovia College, is producing the music festival again this year.

“We are thrilled to be able to present the 22nd annual Nascentia Health Jazz N’ Caz festival on the move throughout Cazenovia,” Prossner said. “. . . This event is free and open to the public thanks to our main sponsor, Nascentia Health, as well as funding from CNY Arts and the Music Performance Trust Fund. The festival is presented in conjunction with CazArts. We hope that you come and enjoy the sounds of the 10th Mountain Army Division Jazz Combo; Salt City Jazz Collective; Chuck Schiele’s Quatro; Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers with Wendy Sassafras Ramsay, Josh Dekaney, and John Dancks; MG3; Loren & LJ Barrigar; Dave Liddy & Steve Quenneville; BBQ Jazz Consort; and Ronnie France Bass on Top w/s/g Dave Donley.”

Library gallery exhibits

Throughout September, the Cazenovia Public Library & Museum will present “Our Art, Our Artists,” a gallery show of selected works — many never displayed before — from its permanent collection.

The New Woodstock Free Library will exhibit works by the Cazenovia Watercolor Society.

Gorge Trail Gateway opening

On Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Cazenovia Preservation Foundation will hold a grand opening celebration of the newly constructed Gorge Trail Gateway.

Planned activities include an official ribbon cutting and trail opening, fishing, a stream invertebrates interactive lesson, guided hikes, live music, and food trucks.

According to a July 3 press release announcing the grand opening, the Gorge Trail Gateway will provide residents and visitors with a welcoming entrance to area trails in the heart of the village. The design will revitalize the greenspace alongside Chittenango Creek on the eastern edge of the Buyea’s True Value parking area on Albany Street.

The press release states that the project involves streambank stabilization work, defining a parking area for trail users, creating a dedicated pedestrian/bike entrance from Albany Street, building an accessible picnic area, prepping planting beds for the installation of native trees and shrubs, and constructing wooden steps on the embankment to prevent erosion and make access to the creekside trail safer for pedestrians and fishermen. Other elements include constructing an informational kiosk, adding a bike rack, erecting educational signage about the area’s history, and installing a crosswalk at Albany Street to improve safety.

Lorenzo events

Lorenzo State Historic Site will offer its popular Fine Arts Tour on Sept. 15 at 2 p.m.

Art historian Elisabeth Genter Montevecchio will give visitors a free 45-minute tour highlighting Lorenzo’s fine art collection, including works by Sanford Gifford, Edward Moran, Jasper Cropsey, Dwight Williams, and 17th-century Dutch Masters. Reservations are required. Call 315-655-3200, ext. 106, or email [email protected] to sign up.

Lorenzo has also planned “Sensory Saturdays” and a “Community Day” at the Rippleton Schoolhouse.

Cazenovia Art Trail and opening reception

The 2024 Cazenovia Art Trail is scheduled for Sept. 28 and 29 and will feature over 45 participating artists. The Art Trail is a self-guided tour of 30 artist studios that offers the public the unique opportunity to meet artists in their working environments and view their artwork. The studios will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The public is also invited to a Gala Opening Reception at CazArts’ Carpenter’s Barn in Lakeland Park on Friday, Sept. 27, from 7 to 9 p.m.

“I find Cazenovia gorgeous in the fall,” said Geoffrey Navias, president of the CazArts Board. “What a time for celebration and gathering. At our best, our arts inspire and help us see the world where we live. It’s harvest time and a time when the artist can show off what has been accomplished this year, share, enjoy, and celebrate. Autumn Leaves Arts Festival is that magical combination of celebrating nature, art, and community.”

For links to the full schedule of events and information on the Jazz N’ Caz musicians, visit cazarts.com/autumn-fest.html.