CPF awarded forest conservation grant to permanently protect Cazenovia-area land

CAZENOVIA — At the end of 2024, the Cazenovia Preservation Foundation (CPF) was awarded a grant from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation through its Forest Conservation Easements for Land Trusts (FCELT) program.

This highly competitive program offers matching grants to qualified NY land trusts to fund the acquisition of conservation easements on privately owned forested land to protect these lands from future development. CPF was one of only four land trusts to receive an award under this program in 2024.

The organization was awarded $350,000 to help permanently protect 467 acres of forested land at the junction of Cazenovia, Nelson, and DeRuyter. The property, previously known as the Shed’s Corner Preserve, sits adjacent to the 3,737-acre Tioughnioga Wildlife Management Area and, according to CPF, plays a vital role in regional habitat connectivity and climate resilience.

“The Nature Conservancy has developed a map of resilient lands identified as having high biodiversity and/or high connectivity to other habitat areas to support plant and animal species range migrations related to climate change,” said Jennifer Wong, CPF’s executive director. “As species habitat ranges change over time, moving generally northward, these lands, if protected, can provide a connected corridor to support plant and animal populations and biodiversity objectives.”

According to Wong, the property was identified as a conservation priority due to its large size, existing forestland habitat, and proximity to other tracts of conserved land — characteristics that factored into its high score in The Nature Conservancy’s Resilient and Connected Network.

“It is not often that opportunities arise to conserve this much forested acreage in a single transaction in our area, so this project offers the ability to rapidly advance conservation goals for CPF and NYS,” she said.

CPF approached the current landowners, Tom and Julie Kubiniec, in 2021, shortly after they purchased the property, to inquire if they might consider certain protections for the property. In 2023, CPF renewed those conversations as it reviewed potential opportunities for a project under the FCELT program.

The Kubiniecs will continue to manage the property with a strong focus on sustainable forestry, habitat protection, and recreational hunting. While the property won’t include public trails, Wong said the Kubiniecs have expressed an interest in occasionally hosting groups for recreational or educational purposes, such as scouting groups working on orienteering skills or students learning about forest ecology.

Funds from the FCELT grant will be used to purchase the development rights on the property and place a perpetual conservation easement on the land, allowing for only very limited future development.

According to Wong, the grant supports the transaction costs related to the placement of the easement, provides funds to the property owners to offset the value of the development rights on the land, provides funding for the preparation of an updated Forest Management Plan, and provides a contribution to CPF’s stewardship and legal defense fund to support the monitoring and stewardship of the easement in perpetuity.

“This program is similar in structure to the ‘purchase of development rights’ programs that CPF has utilized to conserve much of the farmland in our conservation portfolio,” Wong said.

On May 6, she reported that CPF is in the “active project phase” and anticipates closing on the easement in the first quarter of 2026.

The mission of CPF is to protect the historic, agricultural, and natural resources surrounding Cazenovia for the benefit of the community.

The public is invited to attend the CPF Annual Meeting & Celebration on Tuesday, May 27, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Delphi Falls County Park Visitor Center, 2006 Cardner Rd., Cazenovia.

The organization will recognize this year’s service and restoration award recipients, celebrate its 2024 conservation successes, elect officers and board nominees for the coming year, and share information about projects and upcoming events. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information about CPF and how to support its work, visit cazpreservation.org.

Learn more about the FCELT program at landtrustalliance.org.