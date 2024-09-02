CAZENOVIA — The Cazenovia Public Library & Museum (CPL) invites the public to contribute to a community photo collage for Cazenovia’s Fall Fest the weekend of Oct. 18.

Contributors are asked to drop off photos representing the theme “What Fall Means to Me.”

“We were looking for a community project that we could do around the Caz Autumn Leaves Arts Festival that always happens [during] the month of September,” said CPL Adult Programming and Service Coordinator Renee Joseph. “Last year we did the community quilt banners. We wanted the project to be something that we could create with community participation, could be visually appreciated, [and] celebrates fall.”

According to Joseph, CPL decided to reveal the collaborative project during Fall Fest instead of the arts festival this year to give people time to take autumn photos.

Photos should be no larger than 4 in. x 6 in. and cannot be in digital format.

“Unfortunately, we also cannot use the library printer to print out the photos, so they have to be already printed out,” said Joseph. “Photos will not be returned. We also need the back labeled with the name of the photographer.”

The deadline to submit photos is Oct. 7.

Upcoming CPL events

On Sept. 11, the 10th Mountain Division Jazz Combo will perform from 5 to 7 p.m. as part of Jazz-N-Caz.

On Sept. 12, Krista Brown will present a Paint & Sip event from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

On Sept. 13, at 1 p.m., Joseph will lead a Crafternoon Café focused on citrus printing on tea towels.

The Salt City Jazz Collective will perform on Sept. 14 from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. as part of Jazz-N-Caz.

Frank T. Stritter, Ph.D., of the Cazenovia American Legion Post 88, will present his annual military history lecture at CPL on Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. His presentation, titled “D-Day was 6 June 1944,” will explore the Allied invasion of Normandy, France during World War II.

The library will screen the 2024 film “The Fall Guy” on Sept. 18 at 1 p.m.

Jennifer Hamlin-Navias will lead Learn to Knit programs on Sept. 19 and Sept. 26 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The film “The Boys in the Boat” will be shown at 2 p.m. on Sept. 26.

On Sept. 28, CPL will host “Puzzles and Pizza Puzzle Derby” from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Teams of two to four people must sign up by Sept. 13 to participate. Each team will be given the same puzzle and have 90 minutes to complete it. The team with the most complete puzzle will be named the winner. There will be prizes and pizza to follow.

CPL programs are free and open to the public.

For more information on these and other events, call 315-655-9322 or visit cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.