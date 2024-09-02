VILLAGE OF LIVERPOOL – At its monthly meeting on the evening of Monday, Aug. 26, the village of Liverpool Planning Board welcomed American High owner Jeremy Garelick who wanted to discuss the recently amended special permit his company has to operate a film industry trade school at 800 Fourth St.

American High has produced 13 movies here since Garelick purchased the historic school building in 2017. Last year, after directing the Netflix blockbuster, “Murder Mystery 2” – which was not an American High project – Garelick moved his family from Los Angeles to Fayetteville.

“So now I’m here full-time,” Garelick told the planners.

A veteran of 25 years in the movie business, Garelick is now spends more time in Liverpool and hopes to iron out American High’s relationship with village government.

Over its years here, American High has grappled with code enforcement and with complaints from neighbors about noise, lights, diesel trucks and crowds.

In reviewing the recently amended special permit, Garelick listed a few things he’d like amended even further, including lengthening the time allowable for filming, allowing the presence of four more school buses and expanding the number of students to be enrolled at the Academy at Syracuse Studios.

Village Attorney Richard Andino told him that such changes were possible but would necessitate a new application to be filed with public hearings to follow.

Planning Board Chairman Bob Bradt said he was satisfied with American High’s response to the board’s concerns over the years.

“You guys have corrected everything we’ve recommended,” Bradt said. “And I’m glad you live [in Central NY] now. That’s going to solve a lot of things.”

Garelick introduced American High’s new director of operations, Vince Walker, an Ithaca native now living in Liverpool.

Also appearing at the Aug. 26 meeting was Andie Schlenker, American High’s bookkeeper and director of development at its Academy at Syracuse Studios.

Over her first full year with American High, Schlenker maintained that her staff has developed a good working relationship with village Codes Officer Bill Reagan.

“We’re on the same page,” Schlenker said. “We’ve learned a lot over this past year.”

Bradt assured her and Garelick that Reagan will be “flexible” with them.

“We all want you to be successful here,” Bradt said.

While such positive attitudes dominated the meeting, one board member had some harsh words for Garelick.

Board member Sam Reppi pointed out that since American High was established here in 2017, the village has received 24 complaints from neighbors.

“That’s not good,” Reppi said. “You haven’t been a good neighbor, and that’s really all we’re looking for. Those are your neighbors who are upset and those are the people we’re trying to protect.”

Reppi recommended that Garelick “get the neighbors on your side.”

Reppi complimented the movie-maker on his communicative skills.

“You present yourself very well,” Reppi observed. “Get out and meet your neighbors. You can win these people over.”