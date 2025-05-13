John R. Post, 79 of Moravia passed away unexpectedly Sunday May 4, 2025, at his home.

He was born in Auburn, the son of the late William and Nellie (Clark) Post and had been an area life resident. John graduated from West High School, Class of 1964.

He would then, soon after graduation, enter the U.S. Navy, where he served our country honorably while aboard the USS Stickel.

Upon returning home from the military, he would marry the love of his life, the former Gloria Davis with whom he has celebrated more than 58 years of marriage.

Together with his wife, they owned and operated Post Corner Store for more than 30 years.

More recently, he worked for his son Todd as a real estate agent in the family-owned Post Realty.

John was a highly skilled carpenter, helping build and renovate more than 30 homes into pristine condition.

He also was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing. John cherished, above everything, the many very special times he was fortunate enough to share with his family. He will be sadly missed.

He is survived by his loving wife, Gloria Post, their three beloved sons, John E. Post, Todd (Lisa) Post, Jeffrey Post, three grandchildren, Dylan and fiancé, twins Abigail and Bailey Post as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and his best friend and canine companion, Buddy.

In addition to his parents, John was also predeceased by a sister Barbara Comerinsky and brother William Post.

As were John’s wishes, there are no calling hours or services.

In lieu of flowers, please kindly consider a donation in his memory to the American Alzheimer’s Association. Please use the link; donorservices.alz.org.