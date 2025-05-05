Three candidates run for two seats on the Caz school board

CAZENOVIA — On Tuesday, May 20, qualified voters in the Cazenovia Central School District (CCSD) will elect two members to the school board.

The CCSD Board of Education (BOE) consists of seven voting members plus the superintendent of schools. Members are elected to serve a three-year, unpaid, non-partisan term.

Three candidates are running for the two board seats. Judith Hight and Jennifer Parmalee, whose terms expire this year, are seeking reelection. The third candidate is Danielle Synborski.

The League of Women Voters (LWV) of Cazenovia will hold a candidate forum on Tuesday, May 13, at 6:30 p.m., in the Cazenovia Public Library Community Room. The public is invited to attend and ask questions.

The LWV of Cazenovia is a chapter of the LWV of NYS and the LWV of the US.

“It is a non-partisan organization which does not support any party or candidate,” said Sharye Skinner, chair of voter services for the LWV of Cazenovia. “It encourages citizens’ [active] participation in government by voting, understanding public policy, and advocating on issues.”

For more information, visit lwv.org.

On May 20, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the Cazenovia Middle School Auxiliary Gym.

The ballot will also include propositions to approve a proposed expenditure budget of $40,446,980 for the 2025-26 school year, to authorize the purchase of replacement school buses, and to authorize the district to levy a tax for the Cazenovia Public Library and New Woodstock Free Library.

A budget hearing is scheduled for Monday, May 12, at 6:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium. The purpose is for members of the public to ask questions and receive information about the proposed budget.

Additional information on the annual school budget vote & school board election is available on the district website.

CCSD BOE meetings are open to the public, and community members are encouraged to attend. Meeting dates are listed on the district website and the school calendar. For more information, visit cazenoviacsd.com/board. To contact the entire board, email [email protected].

Anyone not directly affiliated with CCSD can sign up for the ParentSquare Community Group to receive newsletters and other information. Sign up at parentsquare.com/community_signups/94dc9c19-0570-4ecd-bd7a-868cb499bc46/new.