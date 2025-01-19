SYRACUSE – Again each of the Cazenovia indoor track and teams achieved plenty of inroads against large-school competition during Saturday’s second session of the Fred Kirschenheiter Memorial at SRC Arena.

The boys Lakers amassed 66.5 points for fourth place just behind third-place West Genesee (68) as Baldwinsville (113) and Cicero-North Syracuse (96) had the top two spots.

On the track the Cazenovia boys beat everyone in the 4×200 relay as the quartet of Eliot Comeau, Basil Sayre, Braden Carnahan and Finn Worthington won in one minute 35.56 seconds to C-NS’s second-place 1:36.01.

Comeau, in 37.49 seconds, was a close second in the 300-meter dash to the 37.33 of Phoenix’s Julius Spaights and cleared 5 feet 10 inches for fourth in the high jump.

In the 4×800 relay Caleb Gilmore, Jake Woolbert, Tristan Field-Bradley and Owen Woodworth got second place in 8:54.49 behind C-NS’s 8:46.94. Gilmore also topped 11 feet in the pole vault for fourth place, Brooks Ruddy eighth topping 8’6”.

Woolbert contended in the 3,200-meter run finishing third in 10:15.36 as Evan Molloy was sixth in 11:33.96. Carnahan earned fifth place in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.80 seconds.

Ethan Burry had a sixth-place weight throw of 46’8 1/4”. Gilmore landed in sixth place in the 600-meter run in 1:30.35 with Alex Dolly (1:33.83) ninth. Wyatt Scott took seventh in the long jump going 19’2”.

Judah Ossont went 38’11 3/4” for sixth place in the triple jump to go with a seventh in the high jump (5’6”). Field-Bradley, in 2:52.20, beat out Woodworth (2:57.56) and Will Galton (2:58.95) for seventh in the 1,000-meter run, Galton adding an 11th in the 1,600-meter run.

On the girls side, Cazenovia earned 36 points for sixth place, with Susie Pittman clearing 5’2” in the high jump second only to the 5’4” of PSLA Fowler’s Amoni Gary and getting fifth in the 55 hurdles posting 9.62 seconds.

In the 4×800 relay Lily Kogut, Maeve McGreevy, Avery Cashatt and Maura Phillips were third in 10:41.26. Phoebe Barnes, Maura Phillips, Caroline Mehlbaum and Alyssa Wardell took fourth in the 4×400 relay in 4:27.39, Mehlbaum adding a 10th in the 55 hurdles as Pittman, Mehlbaum, Wardell and Izzy Stromer-Galley were fourth again in the 4×200 going 1:53.80.

Tara Pratt tied for sixth in the pole vault clearing 7 feet. Abbie Comeau needed 5:24.49 for seventh place in the 1,500-meter run as Olivia Ruddy finished 12th. Kogut got eighth place in the 1,000 in 3:20.75 before Stromer-Galley took eighth in the 55-meter dash in 7.80 seconds.

Audie Spring earned an eighth-place triple jump of 30’9”. Rylee Stearns ran to ninth at 3,000 meters in 12:36.06 as Tara Pratt was 10th in the long jump. Wardell was eighth and McGreevy tied for ninth in the high jump.

A day earlier in the first session of the Kirschenheiter meet Chittenango had Sean Eiffe again contend in the shot put, his 45’1” second only to the 57’2”of Jamesville-DeWitt standoutKevin Vigneault.

Gavin Roach went 2:57.89 to land in sixth place in the 1,000, while Zach Driscoll was eighth in the 3,200 and Will Kimball eighth in the 55 hurdles as the Bears rose to fourth in the 4×400 relay in 3:45.43 and ninth in the 4×800.