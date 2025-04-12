LCSD hosts Second Annual Autism & Neurodiversity Night

LIVERPOOL CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT – The Liverpool Central School District recently hosted its second annual Autism & Neurodiversity Night at Liverpool High School.
District families and staff had the opportunity to learn about different resources and programs available, as well as speak with professionals in the field of special education.
There were activities with supervision by LHS students so parents, caregivers and guardians could visit the informational tables.
The event also included big trucks & emergency vehicles, sensory areas, quiet spaces and raffle baskets.
Special thanks to the following organizations that brought big trucks and emergency vehicles to the event:
Northern Onondaga Volunteer Ambulance (NOVA)
Big Red Towing
Camillus Fire Department
Town of Clay
Moyers Corners Fire Department
Onondaga County Department of Emergency Management
Special thanks as well to the organizations and individuals that hosted information tables:
Access CNY
Access CNY – Children’s Services
Access CNY – TRIAD
ACCES-VR
AngelSense
Bluebird Music Together
CNY Neurodiversity Social Group Meet-Up
David’s Refuge
Families FIRST
Gracelin Speech Therapy
I AM NORM Aktion Club / LHS Unified Basketball
Liberty POST – Future Diagnostic and ABA Programs
Liverpool – Occupational Therapists
Liverpool – Multi-Tiered System of Supports and Tiered Interventions (MTTS)
Liverpool – Physical Therapists
Liverpool – Speech Therapists
Mid-State Family and Community Engagement Center (FACE)
OCM BOCES
Onondaga County Sheriff – Project Lifesaver Program
PAWS of CNY
Prosper ABA
Proud Moments ABA
School and Home Connection
Special KidZ Sensory Gym
Syracuse University – InclusiveU
Syracuse Challenger Baseball