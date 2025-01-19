CENTRAL NEW YORK – Though it has gone through plenty of ups and downs this winter the Cazenovia girls basketball team has the capability to put up points against any opponent.

The Lakers demonstrated this in last Tuesday night’s 57-44 victory at Homer, where it produced most of the margin in the second and third periods outscoring the Trojans a combined 32-21.

To rise above the .500 mark, though, Cazenovia had to return home to Buckley Gym and defeat a strong Hamilton side who had already played many large-school opponents including Fayetteville-Manlius (a win) and Bishop Ludden (a loss).

The Lakers fell 43-34 to the Emerald Knights, the two sides in close proximity most of the way until Hamilton closed on a 15-8 run.

Maria Vaccaro had 18 points and Ella Baker finished with 13 points, with the rest of the Cazenovia roster limited to just one field goal from Claire Vaccaro. Logan Langel’s 20 points paced the Emerald Knights.

Cazenovia went into the week coming off a tight 41-38 defeat to Vernon-Verona-Sherrill on Jan. 11 where the second quarter decided the outcome.

Ahead 13-12 going into that frame, the Lakers were well-contained as the Red Devils put together a 17-4 spurt led by Riley Hodkinson, who finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

All through the second half Cazenovia cut into its 29-17 halftime deficit but could not quite catch up, though Baker and Claire Vaccaro had 11 points apiece and Vaccaro added seven rebounds. Maria Vaccaro contributed nine points and five rebounds.

After the defeat to Hamilton Cazenovia took out its frustrations Saturday against Port Byron in the form of a 64-36 victory where it sprinted out to a 50-26 lead through three quarters.

Baker broke out with 24 points, followed closely by Hayden Bubble earning a season-best 19 points. Claire Vaccaro added seven points and helped the Lakers get back to the break-even mark at 4-4.

Chittenango, who entered the week at 1-6, nearly sprang a big upset last Tuesday against 5-3 Skaneateles before taking a 37-33 defeat to those other Lakers.

A low-scoring first half favored neither side, and the Bears only trailed 18-14 at the break. Then it picked up its production in he third quarter – but Skaneateles did more so, extending its edge to 34-27.

So even a late scoring slump from the Lakers could not save Chittenango as Abby Scheidelman poured in 20 points and Ella Sylstra added nine points, the pair hitting on all but two of the Bears’ field goals. Allie Michel led Skaneateles with 11 points.

Over in boys basketball Cazenovia returned to action last Friday night at Cortland, where it climbed back to the .500 mark at 6-6 with a 61-45 victory over the Purple Tigers which broke a five-game skid.

Two nights earlier, the Lakers had lost 73-64 to Mount Markham, and while its point total dropped at Cortland it still overcame a 24-22 halfime deficit taking charge with a 19-8 push through the third quarter.

Edmond Richardson led this second-half surge, eventually working his total to 27 points as he hit on five 3-pointers. Bobby Livingston managed 16 points and Ben Bianco contributed 16 points.

Meanwhile, Chittenango entered the week 2-5 and nearly got a win last Thursday against Mexico, only to fall just short in a 56-54 defeat to the Tigers.