Churches offer Lenten fish fries

EASTERN SUBURBS – The local St. Mary’s and Christ Church fish fries are continuing through the rest of Lent, with the last of those dinners at both sites being held April 18, which is Good Friday.

Christ Church, located at 407 E. Seneca St. in Manlius, offers takeout only for its dinners. Those meals consist of fish with french fries, coleslaw and a roll.

People can order from Christ Church by calling ahead at 315-682-5795 and picking a pickup time between 4 and 7 p.m. on Fridays.

St. Mary’s Parish Center at 600 N. Main St. in Minoa serves up fried or baked fish with different options of mac and cheese and french fries as sides, or a combination of the two. The meals also come with an applesauce container, a cup of tartar sauce, coleslaw and a bun.

There’s a choice at St. Mary’s Parish Center to dine in at tables inside the gym or take the meals to go. To “decomplicate” the situation, there’s no call-in number, and instead people stand in line to place their orders and then wait just a few minutes for their number to be called.

Joseph Lupia, better known to some as Father Joe, said he enjoys seeing members of the community and St. Mary’s extended family of parishioners stop in for the Friday fish dinners to eat and chat.

There are many familiar faces and regulars every week, said Lupia, who is the deacon and business manager for the three linked parishes of St. Mary’s of the Assumption in Minoa, St. Matthew’s Church in East Syracuse, and St. Francis of Assisi Church in Bridgeport.

“This is not work for us,” Lupia said on behalf of the fish fry cooks and helpers. “It’s camaraderie among friends, and for years we’ve all loved coming here to gather and work together for three hours every Friday during Lent.”

For those Friday dinners given out from 5 to 7 p.m., the setting up starts early in the morning at the St. Mary’s Parish Center, and only one of the Fridays so far this year did they serve under 400 meals, Lupia said.