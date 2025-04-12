Associated Artists unveils show in downtown atrium

CITY OF SYRACUSE – Members of Associated Artists of Central New York have united to unveil some of their pieces as part of the group’s ongoing “Tone & Texture” exhibit at the City Hall Commons Atrium.

The show in the multidisciplinary downtown Syracuse art venue at 201 E. Washington St. went up April 5 and it will stay up until Sunday, May 4.

This was Associated Artists’ first group show in that glass atrium, which lets the sunlight shine onto the exhibited works of art at different angles through the day.

Over 20 artists belonging to the regional group are participating in the month-long show, several of them hailing from the eastern suburbs.

Altogether there are 49 different pieces included in the show, and most are for sale. The “Tone & Texture” exhibit boasts a variety of styles as well, from photography, fused enamel works and oil on canvas to welded stainless steel, brass and aluminum creations.

Specific pieces include the painting of a galloping horse “Desert Run” by Maxine Edwards, the acrylic piece “Women in Fear” by Duke Epolito, nature landscapes through the seasons done by Milton Franson, and depictions of Green Lakes State Park in the fall and a peacock with its tail feathers spread by Ilene Layow.

Laura Dobrota, a Manlius resident, displayed some of her mixed media works with titles like “Mind Mirage,” “Inside Out” and “Stardust.”

In one case, she placed a printed digital drawing onto fabric and incorporated the Japanese tucking technique of kimekomi.

Another piece of hers started out as a collage that she proceeded to paint over, showing her penchant for using a certain style or design as a “grounding for something else” that opens the door for erasing and other artistic manipulation.

Dobrota, who gravitates toward vibrant colors she thinks will be pleasing to the eye, said she typically makes her works for her own enjoyment but that she does think about how others might perceive them and interpret their meaning in a gallery setting, and how people might benefit emotionally from looking at each one.

Dobrota added that it’s exciting for her and fellow members of Associated Artists to showcase their work in the downtown area where they don’t usually exhibit pieces.

She said the artist group is a community of like-minded, inspiring people, with its members helping one another grow as artists by offering constructive advice and unblocking and recentering someone if they’re feeling stuck on a work in progress.

Karen Kozicki, a Manlius resident and the president of Associated Artists of CNY, said she appreciates “the lighting and the airiness” of the atrium and how much space it contains.

Since Associated Artists’ home base where it most often holds shows and meetings is the Manlius Library, Kozicki said the current show is a chance to present her group’s artwork to a new audience that might live downtown or be on their lunch hour in that section of the city.

Kozicki, who is a photographer herself, said Associated Artists of CNY has shown work at the Onondaga Historical Association museum but that it’s been a while since they last did a show downtown.

A free-to-attend, open-to-the-public opening reception for the show with light refreshments was held in the East Washington Street gallery space from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 6.

The Art in the Atrium programming and exhibition space has been holding other events during the Associated Artists show’s run, such as a recent Afghan art micro exhibit, a pop-up art market, and dance explorations for the brainstorming and practicing of choreographed routines.