Earth Day cleanup set

The Onondaga Lake Conservation Corps is looking for volunteers to participate in the 6th Annual Earth Day Cleanup on Saturday, April 26 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Participants will pick up debris along Onondaga Lake’s southwest shoreline and learn from Audubon NY, Onondaga Audubon, and Parsons staff about the lake’s birds, other wildlife, and the importance of healthy habitats in the Onondaga Lake watershed.

Volunteers should wear shoes or boots, long pants and sleeves, and bring work gloves. Plastic bags will be provided. The event will take place rain or shine.

Volunteers will meet at Honeywell’s Onondaga Lake Visitors Center, 280 Restoration Way in Syracuse, and then drive a short distance to Harbor Brook.

The 6th Annual Earth Day Cleanup is sponsored by National Grid.

Space is limited and registration is required for the Earth Day Cleanup.

Visit act.audubon.org/a/onondaga-lake-conservation-corps-earth-day-cleanup-saturday-april-26-10-am to register or call 315-365-3588 or email [email protected] with questions.

“Onondaga Lake is a conservation success story,” said Chris Lajewski, program director of the Onondaga Lake Conservation Corps. “The Earth Day Cleanup is a great opportunity for the Central New York community to experience the restored habitats and remove debris that has washed up on the shoreline and wetlands during the winter months. We look forward to working with dozens of volunteers and having a huge impact that will benefit Onondaga Lake’s nesting Bald Eagles, waterfowl and other wildlife.”