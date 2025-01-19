CENTRAL NEW YORK – Two of Central New York’s best boys swim teams clashed last Thursday night when Jamesville-DeWitt/Christian Brothers Academy battled with New Hartford.

And despite fine individual performances from Misha and Lesha Kabunov, the Red Rams took a 95-88 defeat to the Spartans.

The Kabunov brothers swam against one another in the 200-yard freestyle, the first individual race of the meet, and Misha won it with a swift time of one minute 43.94 seconds to Lesha’s 1:48 flat.

Then they went to separate events, the best of them a 500 freestyle classic among two state qualifiers. Misha Kabunov, with his time of 4:45.57, held off the season-best 4:47.41 of the Spartans’ Troy Luley to win it. Lesha Kabunov needed 54.95 seconds to turn back New Hartford’s Brendan Gruneich (55.99) in a swift 100 butterfly

J-D/CBA swept the top three in diving, Cameron Corona taking individual honors with 271.30 points topping the 262.90 of Garrett Fuller and 233.70 from Kash Loomis in third place.

In a close 100 breaststroke Daniel Luo’s 1:11.09 was just six-hundredths of a second behind the 1:11.03 of New Hartford’s Aidan Luley. Matt Capella was second in the 200 individual medley in 2:23.47. Jonas Sarmast got second in the 100 backstroke in 1:01.71 and took third in the 50 freestyle in 23.95 seconds.

Ryan Bannon landed in third in the 100 freestyle in 55.57 seconds as the Spartans’ Isaac Gruneich won in 49.96. New Hartford rolled to first in the 200 medley relay in 1:40.19 and went 1:32.39 to beat the Rams’ 1:36.98 in the 200 freestyle relay.

Manlius Pebble Hill boys swimmer Sun-Jin Shah competed against Oswego and Weedsport/Skaneateles last Tuesday, winning a classic 200 IM in 2:02.59 edging Skaneateles standout Gavin Van Kersbergen in 2:02.67. Shah also had a 100 backstroke time of 1:03.24.