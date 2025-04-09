Police investigating fatal shooting in Manlius

VILLAGE OF MANLIUS – Local police are currently investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Manlius that occurred over the weekend.

Just after 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 6, members of the Town of Manlius Police Department were dispatched to the 200 block of Elmbrook Drive near Garrett Drive in the village of Manlius in response to a reported shots fired complaint and a motor vehicle crash.

Upon their arrival, members of the agency located an adult male with gunshot wounds in the vehicle that had crashed.

The victim, identified as Kenquan Davis, 39, of Syracuse, was transported by Manlius firefighters and EMS personnel to SUNY Upstate Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The Manlius Police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the homicide with the assistance of the Town of DeWitt Police Department and the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

At press time, the agencies were still seeking to locate the person of interest in the shooting, identified by police as 48-year-old Radu Turner, a 6-foot-tall black male weighing 155 pounds. Turner’s last known address is 205 Elmbrook Drive in the village of Manlius, and he was last known to be operating a dark gray 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a New York license plate reading LHX-5697, police said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the two individuals knew each other and were engaged in a verbal altercation in front of that Elmbrook Drive residence just prior to the shooting, police said. The victim was attempting to drive off when he was struck by gunfire, at which point he crashed the vehicle he was steering into a tree on Garrett Drive.

As of press time, the Manlius Police stated they believe there is currently no evidence of a threat to the greater community.

Should anyone have any further details relevant to the incident or information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect or his vehicle, they are told to not approach and to contact 911 for a law enforcement response.

The Town of Manlius Police Department can also be contacted through the confidential TIPS line by phone at 315-682-8673 or by email at [email protected].