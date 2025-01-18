SYRACUSE – Before they returned to league action, the Cicero-North Syracuse and Liverpool boys swim teams both would earn race victories during the Jan. 10 Griffin Sprint Meet at Nottingham High School.

In Liverpool’s case, it dominated the opening race, the 200-yard individual medley, going one minute 47.20 seconds to beat runner-up Auburn (1:57.38) by more than 10 seconds mere days after the Maroons prevailed over them in a head-to-head meet.

Right after, Jack Cavallerano was victorious in the 50 freestyle, his 22.09 seconds more than half a second clear of a field which included C-NS’s Brandon Keil taking fourth in 23.20 and Sean O’Neil fifth in 23.62.

James Hayden added a title in the 100 breaststroke beating the field in 1:09.94 as Auburn’s Carter Wilson (1:12.98) was more than three seconds back.

O’Neil would also take third in the 50 butterfly in 25.98 seconds behind Hayden getting second place in 25.40. In the 100 individual medley Hayden’s 59.55 was second to Syracuse’s Badr Aly (58.87) as O’Neil was fourth and Bryce Shutts fifth.

Gaining a win for C-NS in the 100 backstroke, Ryan Lasher finished first in 1:00.40 to the 1:02.07 of Jamesville-DeWitt/CBA’s Jonas Sarmast, with Anthony Aloi third in 1:05.47 and Bryson Duncan fourth in 1:07.93.

Leo Alexander won, too, going 50.97 seconds in the 100 freestyle nearly three seconds ahead of the 53.94 of West Genesee’s Gavin Flanagan. Then Keil went 54.78 seconds to claim the 100 butterfly ahead of Alexander’s second-place 56.14.

Elsewhere, Alexander took third in the 100 IM in 59.55 seconds. Lasher was fourth in the 50 backstroke in 28.46, while Lukyn Barak was sixth in the 50 breaststroke in 33.51.

From this meet C-NS went on to face West Genesee Tuesday night at Notttingham, getting just enough points from relays and individuals to beat the Wildcats 95-91.

Keil went 24.21 seconds to edge WG’s Sean Puman (24.38) in the 50 freestyle, then won the 100 butterfly in 59.11, the only time under a minute. To cap his day Keil joined Barak, Logan Tyo and Sean Loughlin to go 1:44.10 in the 200 freestyle relay beating the Wildcats’ 1:45.73.

Just a seventh-grader, Aloi earned key points winning the 200 individual medley in 2:25.70 to the 2:26.41 of WG’s Brady Smith. Lasher was second in the 100 freestyle in 56.83 as Aloi (57.20) was third, Logan Tyo getting second in the 500 freestyle in 5:58.60 and, in the 100 backstroke, Lasher taking second again in 1:03.50. B

Aloi, Keil Lasher and Barak were second (1:54.23) to WG (1:51.17) in the 200 medley relay as Barak went 1:17.67 for second place in the 100 breaststroke. Ornoski earned 285.35 points in diving to top Koegel (249.85) as Carter Canastra was third with 243 points.