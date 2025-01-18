ONONDAGA COUNTY – What was already a tremendous week of success for the Baldwinsville boys bowling team turned even more special thanks to the work of sophomore Zenon Gasiorowski in Thursday’s match against Cicero-North Syracuse at Strike-N-Spare Lanes.

As part of the Bees’ 5-2 victory over the Northstars which avenged a defeat by that same margin Dec. 23 at B’ville Sports Bowl, Gasiorowski rolled the first 300 game of his career to set the match’s tone.

It came in the opener, Gasiorowski’s 12 consecutive strikes augmented by Scott Ritcey shooting 264 to help negate a 278 from C-NS’s Nehemiah Bachmann and give the Bees a pinfall of 1,231 to the Northstars’ 1,170.

Adding games of 247 and 204, Gasiorowski finished with a 751 series, just ahead of Ritcey’s 749 set which had a 263 second game, and all the Bees’ depth was needed.

Jordan Sevigny shot 225, 215 and 200 for a 640 series. Liam Curry’s 224, 209 and 205 produced a 638 series just ahead of Wes Lell’s 636 set which included a 245 game as Aiden Wojtalewski opened with 218 in his 569 series.

Bachmann starred for C-NS following his 278 with a 224 and 257 for a 759 series, but only one other Northstar, Garrett Arnold (who rolled a 300 in December against East Syracuse Minoa), topped the 600 series mark with his 686 set.

This was just part of a stretch of four wins in as many days, starting last Tuesday, starting when the boys Bees hosted Fayetteville-Manlius at B’ville Sports Bowl last Tuesday afternoon and shut out the Hornets 7-0 led by Lell and Gasiorowski.

Shooting 234 and 226 before a closing 186, Lell’s 646 series led all individuals, though Gasiorowski put together a 625 series from games of 236, 223 and 166.

Sevigny had a 195, 212 and 170 for a 577 series, while Ritcey shot games of 211 and 206. Curry’s 245 game was B’ville’s best of the match as Aiden Wojtalewski earned a 211 game.

B’ville’s girls team dropped some points against F-M and its pinfall of 2,911 was just four more than the Hornets’ 2,907, but the Bees still earned a 5-2 victory.

Hildreth keyed the effort, shooting a 248 second game in between games of 197 and 204 for a 649 series. Sam Hass shot a 215 in her second game during a 554 series as Ashlee LaVeck also peaked in the second game with 219 as she posted a 531 series. Morgan Diecuch added a 448 set as Zoe Hunt led the Hornets with a 570 series and high game of 221.

Bowling again on Wednesday against Oswego, the Bees won both matches by 7-0 margins and Hass was nearly perfect for the girls side in her final game.

Shooting a 277 with 10 strikes, Hass complemented earlier games of 219 and 195 for a 691 series, by far her best of the season. Hildreth produced a second-game 255 after an opening 200 in her 635 set as Diecuch shot 231 and 211 during her season-best 617 effort. LaVeck earned an opening game of 202.

Meanwhile, the boys Bees stood out with Lell shooting a pair of 247 games plus a 234 in his 728 series just ahead of Sevigny, who closed with a 269 after 206 and 244 in his 719 set. Ritcey went 215, 214 and 224 for a 653 series and Gasiorowski charged to a final game 257 to finish with a 628 series, hinting at the perfection he would display against C-NS.

And even with that win over the Northstars B’ville wasn’t done for the week, completing a clean 4-0 sweep Friday with twin 7-0 shutouts over Syracuse City.

Sevigny led the boys Bees with a 693 series from a 225 and pair of 234s. Ritcey closed with a 258 in his 689 as Lell shot 213, 222 and 245 for a 680 series. Gasiorowski shot 203 and 216 in his two games, with Caleb Hawthorne shooting a 222 in his lone game ahead of a 221 from Reedy and 210 from Nico Dellomorte.

Hass shooting a 580 series (high game 201) led the B’ville girls to improve to 8-2 as Hildreth added a 551 series and Diecuch a 536 set.