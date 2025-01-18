ONONDAGA COUNTY – What makes the Cicero-North Syracuse boys bowling team so effective most of the time is that an opponent never really knows from where the big game or series might arise.

The most effective way to beat them is to have tremendous depth, which was the case Thursday at Strike-N-Spare Lanes when the Northstars lost 5-2 to Baldwinsville, the same team it beat by that same margin back on Dec. 23.

Bees sophomore Zenon Gasiorowski rolled the first 300 game of his career in the opener to counter a 278 from Nehemiah Bachmann, ultimately finishing with a 751 series just ahead of teammate Scott Ritcey’s 749 set.

Bachmann added a 224 and 257 to finish with a three-game total of 759, while Garrett Arnold shot 226, 224 and 236 for a 686 series. But no other C-NS bowler reached a 600 total.

By contrast, five B’ville bowlers did so, Gasiorowski and Ritcey joined by Jordan Sevigny (640 series), Liam Curry (638 series) and Wes Lell (636 series) ahead of Terry Miller’s 587 set for the Northstars. Jayson Gilchrist shot a 571 series and 218 high game as Cameron Miller (562 series) closely followed.

The C-NS girls took a 7-0 defeat to B’ville. Trinity Short shot a 213 game in her 558 series, while Jennifer Draper had a 500 set as they both trailed Lizzy Hildreth, who led the Bees with a 623 series (254 high game) ahead of a 614 set from Sam Hass.

Back on Tuesday at Strike-N-Spare the Northstars shut out Syracuse City 7-0 led by Gilchrist, who notched 10 strikes in his 277 second game after an opening 226 in his 671 series.

Gilchrist beat out the 668 series from Arnold which had games of 224, 244 and 200. Cameron Miller opened with 246 and added 210 and 193 for a three-game total of 649.

Hunter Baciuska closed with a 230 after 198 and 199 games in his 627 series, with Terry Miller improving from 179 to 203 to 221 in his 603 set.

The C-NS girls also blanked Syracuse 7-0. Trinity Short shot an opening 211 and followed with a 168 as Melody Schwartz’s 184 led to a top series of 443. Lizzy Jones closed with a 162 in her 440 set as

Jennifer Draper struggled early but used a 170 final game to end up with a 429 series.

Liverpool returned to action last Thursday after a nine-day hiatus and beat Fayetteville-Manlius 5-2 at Green Lakes Lanes.

Kaden Lake led Liverpool with a 565 series as Chris Harding added a 555 set. Mykey Hatherill opened with a 229 in his 551 series as Kyle Lake, with a 545 series, was one ahead of Tanner Gist’s three-game total of 544.

Sara Conover shot a 528 series for the Liverpool girls with a high game of 191 for the Liverpool girls in its 7-0 defeat to F-M, leading all individuals as the Hornets got a 498 series from Samantha Geiss and 484 series from Lillian Squire.

Then the results reversed on Friday, the Liverpool girls prevailing 5-2 over Central Square as Conover stepped up her game with 215 and 224 during her 608 series.

On the other hand, the Liverpool boys fell 7-0 to the Redhawks, who had a 693 series and 278 high game from Collin Edwards topping the 597 series from Gist which was steady with 191, 205 and 201. Kyle Lake had a 574 series (202 high game) as Kaden Lake added a 545 series and Chris Harding a 539 series.