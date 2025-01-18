CENTRAL NEW YORK – In back-to-back matches early in January West Genesee boys bowler Alex Bigelow proved the top individual when squaring off with Baldwinsville, even as the Bees won both team matches.

It started Jan. 6 at B’ville Sports Bowl, where Bigelow shot a 738 series from games of 256, 227 and 255. Lorelai Leskoske added a 594 series as a 234 game followed games of 184 and 176.

Leskoske did not bowl in the rematch Jan. 8 at Strike-N-Spare Lanes, but Bigelow did and, after starting with a 223, got close to perfection in consecutive games of 267 and 264 which resulted in a 754 series, just ahead of the 733 series put up by B’ville’s Scott Ritcey which followed a 624 set in the earlier mach.

When Leskoske returned Thursday for a match with Syracuse with a 254 second game in between games of 185 and 178 for a 617 series, it helped WG prevail 5-2 as Bigelow produced a 576 series with a high game of 201.

Solvay was just 1-4 going into Tuesday’s match against Chittenango at Strike-N-Spare, but shut out the Bears 7-0 largely on the efforts of Justin Zimmerman.

Shooting games of 235, 245 and 256, Zimmerman’s 736 series was his best of the winter and quite a return since the Bearcats had not competed since a Dec. 16 win over Cortland. Tripp Sauer had a three-game total of 477.

Meanwhile, Solvay’s girls team lost to Chittenango by that same 7-0 margin, its best series a 442 set from Zaileese Tarbell which was three more than the Bears’ Grace Tarby with her three-game total of 439.

A day later at Strike-n-Spare, Solvay’s girls won 7-0 over Bishop Grimes led by Tarbell, who tailed off to a 413 series but still had a top game of 157.

However, the boys Bearcats lost 7-0 to the Cobras, who had five bowlers shoot series of 500 or better led by Zach Leto’s 597 set to negate the 691 series from Zimmerman which opened with a 268 game and concluded with a 239. Sauer improved to a 514 series with a high game of 181.

Friday’s matches saw Solvay sweep Weedsport in a pair of 7-0 shutouts, with Zimmerman shooting a 614 series (high game 219) and Sauer shooting a 212 in his 562 set. Jacob Bigelow added a 533 series and high game of 194. Tarbell shot a 396 series to lead the girls Bearcats ahead of Dallas Steinbrecher’s 383 set.