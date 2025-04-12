Vera Anna Zarczynski, 80, of Cazenovia, passed away Friday, April 4, 2025, while in the care of hospice in Tampa, FL.

She was born Feb. 28, 1945, in Flushing, N.Y., to Hans and Anna Schultz.

Vera was a graduate of the School of the Performing Arts in Manhattan and was a professional dancer and acrobatic contortionist. She performed at several notable events including the World’s Fair and was a beautiful person inside and out.

In her younger years she was crowned Miss Long Island, Miss Kiwanis, Miss Jones Beach and Miss Americana.

Vera married Richard Zarczynski and raised two children, Catherine and Nicholas. Vera had been employed at Heli Coil, Pitney Bowes and retired as a telemarketer selling children’s books through Grolier Books. She was a member of the Holy Transfiguration Church and the Manlius Senior Center. Vera was an avid Scrabble player and enjoyed playing every Wednesday at the center.

Vera will be remembered as an amazing mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and wonderful wife, skilled dancer and contortionist. She was a lover of the finer things in life and a fashionista. She was very understanding and easy to talk to; a strong woman.

She is survived by her children Catherine (Kevin Jones) Heath and Nicholas Zarczynski; her grandchildren, Jasmine (Judian Duran) Heath, Justin Zarczynski and Christine Zarczynski and by her great-granddaughter, Olivia. In addition to her parents, Vera was predeceased by her husband, Richard G. Zarczynski; her sister, Sonja Campbell and her son-in-law, Timothy B. Heath.

Calling hours will be from 4 to 6 p.m., Monday, April 21, 2025 at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Road in Cazenovia. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at Holy Transfiguration Church, 783 Franklin Park Drive, East Syracuse, NY 13057.

Contributions in Vera’s memory may be made to Meals on Wheels of Syracuse, 300 Burt St., Syracuse, NY 13202 or online at meals.org. Condolences for the family may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.