CENTRAL NEW YORK – When it came back from its memorable 5-4, snow-filled overtime victory over Broome County on an outdoor rink in Vestal Dec. 20 the Cazenovia ice hockey team knew that a busy stretch still awaited them.

Four games in eight days spanning the old and new years would get the Lakers to the midway point of the regular season, starting with its trip to the Cortland-Homer Holiday Tournament.

It was here, in the opening round Dec. 26, where Cazenovia got its best win of the season so far, taking down then-state Division I no. 11-ranked Syracuse in a 3-2 thriller.

Steady, balanced offense helped the Lakers build a 3-1 lead through two periods. Finn Hagan’s goal and assist led the way as Henry Miller and Tucker Ives also scored, with Jake Hightchew, Henry Frazee, Jack Casey and Oliver Smith also earning assists.

Despite getting shut out in the third period and a second Nick Rayfield goal for Syracuse, Cazenovia held on, Brayden Hull finishing with 22 saves as Cougars counterpart Conor Rose had 35 saves.

The Lakers met Albany CBA in the Dec. 27 final and, much like the Broome County game, fell behind early and made a furious late comeback only this time to see it fall short in a 4-3 defeat.

Contained in the first two periods, Cazenovia found itself down 2-0 before it got going in the third. Ives, Henry Frazee and Joey DiNatale all put in goals, with Casey and Shamus Newcomb each earning a pair of assists and single assists going to Cole Frazee and Dylan George.

Albany CBA answered enough with a pair of late goals to hang on, overcoming Hull’s 28 saves.

In a non-league game last Monday at the Morrisville State IcePlex Cazenovia faced Clinton. After four consecutive one—goal games the Lakers finally was able to win with some breathing space topping the Comets 5-3.

In this one neither side converted until Cazenovia netted three unanswered goals in the second period, a cushion that was needed since Clinton tried to roar back late with a trio of third-period tallies.

Newcomb, with a goal and two assists, led an attack where Miller converted twice. Hightchew and Vinny DiNatale also netted goals, Casey getting two assists and George one assist. Hull stopped 33 of the Comets’ 36 shots.

Then came Friday night’s rematch with Syracuse at Meachem Rink. Just like the first meeting it was close and tense, but it would go undecided, the Lakers and Cougars tying 2-2.

They traded first-period goals seconds apart, Henry Frazee answering Jason Borte’s tally. Then Miller converted early in the second period for a 2-1 Cazenovia lead.

Rayfield would convert later in the second, and from there neither side could break the tie, the Lakers unable to convert a breakaway in the final seconds of regulation and the OT going scoreless, too. Ezra Stahlberg’s 30 saves exactly matched those of Rose.

Cazenovia plays just once this week, hosting Mohawk Valley at the IcePlex Wednesday night.