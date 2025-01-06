NELSON — Last week, longtime public servant Karin Huntley Marris retired from her role as Nelson Town Justice.

Marris held the position from 1995 to 2001 and 2016 to 2024; during the intervening years, she served on the Cazenovia Central School District Board of Education.

As town justice, her duties included handling violations and misdemeanors under the New York State Penal Law, traffic matters under the NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law, environmental conservation infractions, and civil matters such as small claims and landlord-tenant disputes.

“As a practicing attorney, I know the important role a town justice plays in the community they serve,” Marris said when describing her interest in pursuing the position. “Since many, if not most, matters in justice court don’t require representation by an attorney, justice courts truly are the people’s courts.”

Marris officially retired on Dec. 31.

The following day, Margaret K. Rice took over as Nelson Town Justice, with Kerry F. Bishal as her court clerk.

“My experience as a town justice has taught me how important it is to treat everyone with dignity and respect,” Marris said on the day of her retirement. “I hope that everyone who came before me left feeling that they were treated fairly.”

Marris, a practicing attorney since 1989, will now concentrate on representing children in court proceedings.

According to Nelson Town Supervisor Jim Cunningham, Marris was recognized for her dedicated service to the community during the town Christmas lunch. She will receive a formal proclamation at the town’s January meeting.

“Judge Marris has served our community with unwavering integrity and commitment,” said Cunningham, who is also chairman of the Madison County Board of Supervisors. “[As] the Town of Nelson celebrates Karin’s retirement, we reflect on her time in the courtroom, where she has not only upheld the law but also exemplified the values of compassion and understanding, making a profound impact on our community. She has approached each case with thoughtfulness, often navigating some of the most challenging moments in people’s lives. Her rulings have set a standard for fairness, and her dedication to upholding the law fosters trust in our judicial system. Judge Marris has been an active community member, engaging in local events and supporting initiatives that promote justice and equality. We express our deepest gratitude to Judge Marris for her tireless efforts to make our community a better and safer place. Thank you for being a beacon of hope and a champion of fairness.”

For more information on the Nelson Town Court, visit townofnelson-ny.com/index.php/town-departments/town-justice-court.