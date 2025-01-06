CENTRAL NEW YORK – Twice in a span of seven days the West Genesee indoor track and field teams put up strong peformances against different types of competition.

First, the Wildcats took part Dec. 28 in the second session of the CNY Holiday Classic at Utica University’s Hutton Dome where it finished fourth in the girls division and fifth in the boys division amid large fields.

Michael Gomes was victorious in the boys 600-meter run posting one minute 24.51 seconds to top a field that included teammate Logan Scott fourth in 1:27.44.

In the 4×200 relay the Wildcats took it when Scott, paired with Dylan Frost, Will Fettig and Rhison Williams, finished in 1:31.29, more than two seconds clear of the field.

Frost’s 6.65 seconds in the 55-meter dash only trailed the 6.63 of Gates-Chiil’s Amir Davis, with Fettig sixth. Williams went 53.65 for third in the 400-meter sprint, while Dillon Holzwarth was fourth in the 1,000-meter run.

For WG’s girls, Chloe Fietze was second at 3,000 meters in 12:15.48, with Claire Griffin second in the 600 in 1:42.65 ahead of Andrea Conklin (1:45.65) in fourth place.

Reagan Koch got third in the 400 going 1:02.79 and Thalia Petrie was third in the 1,500 posting 5:18.97, WG taking third in the 4×200 in 1:52.63 and fourth in the 4×400 relay as Amelia Jennings threw the shot put 32 feet 7 inches to take fourth place plus a fifth in the weight throw.

Six days later at SRC Arena WG’s boys nearly won the first session of the George Constantino Memorial, its 83 points only trailing Baldwinsville’s 83 as the girls Wildcats were third with 70 points.

Gomes won again, this time in the 1,000 where his 2:38.48 beat the field by more than two seconds. Frost won the 55 sprint, his 6.67 seconds clearly in front, then joined with Scott, Fettig and Williams to pull away in the 4×200 in 1:34.58 nearly four seconds clear of the field.

Scott, in 37.67 seconds, edged Frost (37.86) for second place in the 300 while Holzwarth took second in the 600 in 1:30.95 and Dan Kermes topped 10 feet for second place in the pole vault. Will Madden added a fifth in the 3,200 as WG took third in the 4×800 in 9:21.59 fourth in the 4×400 in 4:00.22.

Moving to the girls side, a Wildcats 4×200 sweep was completed when Koch, Bridget Petrus, Nella Biesiada and Riley Griffin went 1:54.16 to top Fowler’s 1:55.55.

Griffin got third in the 1,000 in 3:10.10, with Petrie sixth and Conklin seventh. The Wildcats were second in the 4×800 in 10:29.91 to Liverpool’s 10:25.32 and were third in the 4×400 in 4:26.12.

Dickey managed third place in the 1,500 in 5:20.34. Eliana Freeman took third (32’1 ¾”) and Jennings fourth (30’7 ½”) in the shot put, Jennings also fourth in the weight throw as Mikena Kimuda was third in the pole vault topping 7 feet.

Marcellus finished fifth in the boys division and sixth in the girls division of the Constantino meet, with Owen Alexander second in the boys 55 hurdles in 8.21 seconds to the 8.17 of PSLA Fowler’s Siyir Price and Xander Szalach clearing 5’8” for third place in the high jump.

Tobey Niland finished third in the 1,000 in 2:46.98, with Eldridge sixth and Jameson Palen seventh. Alan Korycinski got fourth in the shot put, while Jack Lucio took fifth place in the 600 and Szalach fifth in the 300.

As for the girls Mustangs, Dorothy McMahon had a second-place triple jump of 32’1 ¾” and took fourth in the long jump going 15’5 ¾”, with Sara Welsh fourth (32’1 ½”) in the triple jump.

Madison Foy got third in the 55 hurdles in 8.93 seconds before a 300 where Sophia Pilon was third in 44.66 ahead of Harmony Frost (45.14) in fourth and Corrine Aldrich (45.28) in fifth.

Skaneateles was here, too, led by a win by Mara Stanton in the girls weight throw as her 42’9 ½” was more than five feet clear of the field.

Lucy Fleckenstein added a fourth in the 1,000 in 3:12.28 as Tritan Boucher was fifth in the boys 1,600 in 4:55.07 and the Lakers were fourth (1:41.12) in the boys 4×200, with Elijah Blados going 18’9 ¾” for fifth in the long jump.

Jordan-Elbridge had Roanan Ross throw the shot put 44’10 ½” to finish third and then get to third place in the weight throw with 48’5”. Bishop Ludden boys runner Porter Sheen got third place in the 1,600 in 4:51.12 as Alexi Sheen was sixth in the girls 55 hurdles.