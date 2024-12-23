SYRACUSE – Each of the West Genesee indoor track and field teams would post second-place finishes during last Saturday’s second session of the Oscar B. Jensen Memorial Relays at SRC Arena.

The girls Wildcats’ total of 66 points was just behind Baldwinsville (74 points) in the top spot, while in the boys meet WG had 71 points to edge Auburn (68) for the second spot to B’ville’s winning 105.

Winning the girls 4×400 relay WG had the quartet of Kaelyn Stone, Bridget Petrus, Nella Biesiada and Reagan Koch went four minutes 17.04 seconds to hold off B’ville (4:17.73) by less than a second. Right after, the Wildcats’ 4×800 relay side finished second in 10:29.15.

Claire Griffin took second in the 600-meter run in 1:45.75, with Andrea Conklin third in 1:48.54. Lily Pellegrino added a fourth in the 1,000-meter run in 3:26.93, with Rebecca Dickey sixth. Amelia Jennings got fourth in the shot put with 30’7 3/4″ and fifth in the weight throw (34’5″) as Thalia Petrie was fifth in the 3,000-meter run.

Westhill was sixth on the girls side with 48.5 points led by a win in the 4×200 relay where Allison Langham, Emma Murphy, Bella Gallardo and Derricka Trotman went 1:51.51, beating out a group that included WG (1:52.75) in third place.

Murphy added a second in the 55 hurdles in 8.92 seconds, with Bishop Ludden rival Lexi Sheen third in 9.53. Mallie Alt topped 8’6″ for third place in the pole vault as Langham took fourth in the 55 sprint in 7.67. Jael Hill got fifth in the shot put and Sabine Napolitano fifth in the triple jump.

Skaneateles had Mara Stanton win the girls weight throw, going 45’7″ to beat the field by nearly four feet. Lucy Fleckenstein added a third in the 1,500-meter run in 4:59.24, while the boys Lakers had Tritan Boucher third in the 1,000 in 2:45.64 and Ryan McCrone third in the pole vault clearing 11’6″.

Leading the way on the boys side for WG Dylan Frost won the 55-meter dash in 6.72 seconds, with Will Fettig fourth in 6.87. Then Rhison Williams took the 300-meter dash in 37.12, Fettig again moving to fourth place with 37.91.

Landon Derbyshire had a second-place weight throw of 51 feet just behind Jamesville-DeWitt’s Kevin Vigneault (51’11”)to go with a third in the shot put heaving it 46’7″. Miles Ruggerio was fifth in the weight throw (45’9″) as the Wildcats were second in the 4×800 relay in 9:15.59 and third in the 4×400 in 3:56.29. Westhill’s boys had Owen Mulholland finish third in the 600 in 1:28.89.

A day earlier, Marcellus finished fourth in the boys division in the Jensen meet’s first session, also taking eighth place on the girls side.

Liam Eldridge made his way to second place in the 1,600 in 4:39.26 and was fourth in the 600 in 1:30.86, while Owen Alexander grabbed second place in the 55 hurdles in 8.03 seconds and Tobey Niland third in the 1,000 in 2:51.24.

Paul Swenson’s triple jump of 40’9″ put him in second place, Xander Szalach adding a third-place high jump clearance of 5’10”. The Mustangs also were second in the 4×200 in 1:38.27 just behind Nottingham’s 1:37.74 and fourth in the 4×400.

Moving to the girls side Marcellus added another second-place finish in the 4×200, going 1:50.88 behind Liverpool’s 1:46.54. Dorothy McMahon had a third-place long jump of 15’7 3/4″ and was fifth in the triple jump with 33’9 1/2″. Corrine Aldrich ran to fourth in the 600 in 1:48.25. Madison Foy was sixth in the 55 hurdles.

Solvay had Gabrielle Willsey finish second in the shot put with a throw of 31’10 1/2″, with Jemessa Donaldson in sixth place as Serenity Williams was fifth in the long jump with 15’1 1/4″.

The Bearcats went 10:13.36 for fifth place in the boys 4×800 relay as Giovanni Cilini went 39’8 1/4″ for third place in the triple jump and Dylan Mumford had a fourth-place weight throw of 47’1″.

Jordan-Elbridge thrower Roanan Ross took third in the shot put with a toss of 42’8″, while Ayden Campion cleared 8’6″ in the pole vault for seventh place.