SYRACUSE – Area indoor track and field teams would have standout performances in both sessions of last weekend’s Oscar B. Jensen Memorial Relays at SRC Arena, with the East Syracuse Minoa boys again at the forefront.

Though not quite able to match their victory in the Jack Morse Kickoff Meet a week earlier, the Spartans still got 82 points in Friday’s sessions which beat everyone except Cicero-North Syracuse, who prevailed with 97.33 points as Fayetteville-Manlius (49 points) finished seventh.

Ryan Sullivan twice won in field events for ESM, unleashing a top triple jump of 42 feet 10 1/2 inches more than two feet ahead of any challenger as he also topped 6’4″ in the high jump ahead of Cazenovia’s Eliot Comeau (6 feet) in second place.

In a tight 55-meter dash Jay-Neil McDuffie, in 6.65 seconds, held off Homer’s Gunnar Tyrrell (6.66) and Tully’s Ryan Rauber (6.67) for first place.

Phil Moore was victorious for the Spartans in the long jump going 20’10” as no one else broke the 20-foot mark. Moore added a fourth (8.08 seconds) in the 55-meter hurdles as Andrew Lamarche threw the shot put 43’11 1/4″ for second place ahead of Victor Rodriguez’s fourth-place 40’8 1/2″.

Seamus DeSandre went 1:28.41 for third place in the 600-meter run, with Aaron Ali third in the weight throw going 48’7″. ESM was also fifth in the 4×200 relay in 1:40.12 as Jayden Recabo topped 9’6″ for fourth place in the pole vault.

F-M got a victory from Will Ditre, who ran 1,600 meters in 4:35.26 top a field which included teammate Will Beecher (4:42.41) in fourth place. Ditre added a second in the 600 in 1:25.18 and helped the Hornets to third in the 4×400 relay in 3:47.93.

Also for F-M, Alex Shim was third in the 55 hurdles in 8.05 seconds and fifth in the 300-meter dash in 38.72, with Buchi Nwokedi fourth in the long jump going 19′ 3/4″.

In the girls Friday portion of the Jensen meet F-M and ESM tied for fifth place with 40 points. Nearly half the Hornets’ points came from the 1,500-meter run where Izzie Sullivan won in a season-best 4:39.12 more than 12 seconds clear of the field as Camille Ryan was third in 4:54.77.

Fifteen other points for F-M came in the 1,000, where Ella Halbig was third in 3:06.81, Jordan Giannetti fourth in 3:07.77 and Dahlia Saada fifth in 3:19.05. The Hornets took third in the 4×400 in 4:25.07.

ESM’s girls had Laura Olmstead get second place in the weight throw with a top heave of 40 feet. Rachael Burt ran 3,000 meters in 11:04.50 and took third place as Elise Mancini was fourth in the pole vault topping 7 feet. Amber Hayes got fifth in the 55 hurdles, with Jaelyn Jordan fifth in the 600.

A day later Jamesville-DeWitt and Christian Brothers Academy took their turn in the Jensen meet, with the boys Red Rams finishing fourth with 42 points and the Brothers fifth with 38 points.

Kevin Vigneault, with his winning shot put toss of 50’4 1/4″ just ahead of South Jefferson’s Macon Kingsley (50’2 1/2″), began a sweep of throwing events as he went on to take the weight throw going 51’11” to the 51-foot effort of West Genesee’s Landon Derbyshire.

J-D’s boys also won the 4×200 where Joe Felasco, Amar Lopez, William Hunter and Moujahid Cherif went 1:36.97 to beat out Baldwinsville (1:38.64) by nearly two seconds. Ryan Carter took fourth in the 1,000 in 2:47.32.

CBA had Xavier Caesar win the 55 hurdles in 8.03 seconds as Braydon Johnson was third in 8.27. Quinten Lewis got second in the long jump with 19’6″ and was runner-up in the triple jump going 41’8 1/4″ as the Brothers took fifth in both the boys and girls 4×800 relays.

Skylar Vaught led the J-D girls with 18 points in throwing events, going 36’8 3/4″ in the shot put more than two feet clear of the field while her weight throw of 41’11” was second to Skaneateles’ Mara Stanton (45’7″) as Udo Okereke was sixth with 32’6″.

Brielle Rivera cleared 9 feet in the pole vault and landed in second place, with Kaitlyn Cohen fifth topping 7’6″. Amariyah McClinton went 45.63 seconds in the 300 sprint for fourth place. CBA’s Katherine Williamson took third in the girls 1,000 in 3:23.41, with Nora Cass sixth in the 600.