CAZENOVIA — The Cazenovia Public Library (CPL) is seeking local knitters to submit their work for an upcoming adjudicated art exhibit in the library’s gallery.

Community members of all ages are invited to enter their hand-knitted items into the “Sweaters” category or “Accessories” category, which includes scarves, mittens, hats, wraps, and socks. Oversized items such as blankets or extra-large shawls will not be considered.

“The plan is to have people submit pictures of their hand-knitted work to be chosen for display in our gallery in February,” said CPL Adult Programming and Service Coordinator Renee Joseph. “I have a jury of five accomplished knitters who will view the photos; from there, people will be chosen to bring in their actual work to be judged in person for the show.”

Photos can be emailed to Joseph at [email protected] or dropped off at the CPL circulation desk no later than Jan. 10. Each knitter must provide their name, email, phone number, and a brief paragraph stating the yarn they used, the pattern they used or if they did a self-design, what they enjoyed about knitting their item or why they chose to submit the item, and any other information about knitting that they want to include.

Knitters whose photos are selected will be contacted by Jan. 18. Their items should be brought to CPL no later than Jan. 22 for in-person viewing by judges Jane Mistur, Susan Light, Sara Mitchell, Jennifer Hamlin-Navias, and Eileen Rogers.

First- and second-place prizes will be awarded in the sweaters and accessories categories.

An artist reception for participants and the public is scheduled for Feb. 7. Attendees are encouraged to wear their hand-knitted items.

“Throughout the year, we display various paintings and other fine arts in our gallery,” said Joseph. “To recognize other art forms, last year we celebrated the fabric arts with the community quilt kits, the community quilt banner, and [a display of] the quilts we have in our collection and other quilts that the community brought in to exhibit. This was well-received, and I believe it fostered community with our patrons. We were looking for something similar and decided on knitting.”

According to Joseph, CPL held learn-to-knit classes in September, hosted drop-in knitting sessions from October through December, and provided kits for the public to knit squares to contribute to lap blankets that will be donated.

“We are getting the blankets together now and will decide on a place to donate once they are finished,” Joseph said. “To continue that theme, we decided to display the community’s hand knits in our gallery. We [chose] an adjudicated show to encourage community participation and [fairly] choose what would be displayed in the gallery.”

In January, the library will offer a learn-to-knit for kids ages 8-12. Adult community knitters will help the students with a beginner knitting project.

For more information on this and other CPL events, visit cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.