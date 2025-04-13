Sharon Fox, 82, beloved business leader, mentor and friend, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at Community General Hospital. Born in Rochester, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Hilda Manley O’Brien. Sharon was a graduate of Our Lady of Mercy High School in Rochester and attended Nazareth University.

A trailblazer in the automotive industry, Sharon was the president and owner of Sharon Chevrolet and a proud member of the Fox Group Dealerships. Her career was marked by an unwavering dedication to excellence and a deep commitment to those she mentored. To Sharon, her colleagues were more than just coworkers—they were family and friends. She took great pride in guiding others in their careers and celebrating their successes as her own. Her loyalty and pride in her automotive family were unmatched.

Before entering the automotive world, Sharon began her professional journey as a teacher, working at several grammar schools, including Holy Family School in Auburn. Her early years in education showcased her natural gift for leadership and her ability to inspire those around her.

Outside of her professional life, she found joy in traveling, especially spending time vacationing in Naples, Florida—her perfect place for rest and reflection.

Those who knew Sharon will remember her not only for her professional achievements but also for her warm spirit, fierce loyalty and the countless lives she touched along the way. She will be missed and lovingly remembered by her husband William Fox; her sister-in-law, Jane Fox and by her nephews Oliver and Miles and niece Elizabeth.

A private celebration of Sharon’s life will be at a later date and burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Fleming, N.Y.

Contributions in Sharon’s memory may be made to Wills Eye Foundation (Ann and George Spaeth MD Glaucoma Fund), 840 Walnut St. #1110, Philadelphia, PA 19107 (willseye.org) or to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3401 Civic Center Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19104 (chop.edu). Please visit Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence or memory for the family.