CENTRAL NEW YORK – Nearly a month into the area high school girls ice hockey season there’s little question who is the team to beat.

Skaneateles has knocked off each of the other local contenders, including Tuesday’s duel with Clinton at the Nexus Center in Utica which went 3-0 in the Lakers’ favor.

Having battled for Section III honors in recent years, the Lakers and Comets’ rivalry has only grown, and in this edition they would play through a scoreless first period.

But in the second Skaneateles took over, three times finding the net. Sophia Browning was the catalyst, earning a pair of assists as Lily Kennedy, Kendra Garlock and Macie Mackay put in the goals. Genevieve Smart and Makayla Barron also had assists.

All game long the Lakers were parked in Clinton’s end. It required 44 saves from Comets goalie Emily Payne to keep it within range as Skaneateles held the hosts to just 10 shots all night.

Moving to boys hockey, Skaneateles also met Clinton, having just found itself at no. 3 in the first state Division II rankings of the season behind Starpoint and Webster Thomas.

These Lakers prevailed 4-2 at Clinton Arena, but it wasn’t easy. Up 1-0, Skaneateles saw the Comets seize a 2-1 advantage in the second period on goals by Dylan Monroe and Colton Bobowski.

Starting at a first league loss and third overall this season, the Lakers took over in the third, applying heavy pressure while netting the tying, go-ahead and insurance goals, mostly due to Luke Mizro.

All that Mizro did was complete a three-goal hat trick during this late surge, with Kaden Rutledge twice earning assists as he netted the other goal. Cole Palmer finished with three assists, while Luke Bobbett also got two assists and Sutton Paro a single assist.

West Genesee also finds itself no. 3 in the state rankings up in Division I, and reinforced that point with a dominant 7-1 win over Fayetteville-Manlius at Cicero Twin Rinks.

The Hornets entered the game 5-2 but the Wildcats jumped all over them, leading 4-0 after one period and 7-0 after two, the shutout only halted in the third period.

Syracuse grabbed the no. 12 spot in those same state Division I rankings and kept pace with WG atop the Division I standings last Tuesday with a 5-3 victory over Ontario Bay at Haldane Arena to improve its overall record to 4-2.

They were tied 1-1 through one period, but the Cougars took charge with four unanswered goals in the second which allowed it to withstand a late Storm Surge.

Ryan Victoriano led this surge, scoring twice and grabbing a pair of assists. Nick Rayfield had a goal and three assists, with Drew Schneider getting one goal and one assist. David Pierce had the other goal, assists also going to Jason Borte and Isaiah Polhamus.