OLPA plans Earth Day cleanup

The Otisco Lake Preservation Association is planning an Earth Day cleanup on Saturday, April 26 at 9 a.m.

This is the 10th year OLPA has coordinated an Earth Day event with support from the local chapter of the American Chemical Society, ACS.

The cleanup will kick off the day as volunteers will be walking along the street, picking up trash from the winter months, preventing it from tainting the watershed and possibly entering the lake.

Once again, the ACS will be sponsoring a luncheon for the cleanup volunteers with pizzas purchased from Sissy’s Pizza.

Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. at the Otisco Lake Community Center, where teams will be formed for the cleanup.

They will be provided with garbage bags and reflective vests.

At 9:30 a.m., they will branch out into the neighborhood of Otisco Lake and complete the task until about 11:30 a.m.

It is recommended that volunteers bring gloves and any tools they believe may be needed for the cleanup.

All garbage collected will be taken to an OCCRA location for disposal.

The president of OLPA, Jennifer Griffin, will be overseeing this event and thanked longtime resident, Bill Alying for his help in organizing the event.