Maxwell Memorial Library’s geranium sale returns

For everyone who looks forward to Maxwell’s annual geranium sale, there’s good news.

After a brief hiatus due to the disbanding of the Friends of Maxwell Memorial Library group, who handled the sale for many years, we are happy to announce that this longtime fundraiser is back. Maxwell Library will sell the same beautiful flowers from Bradtke Greenhouses for the same price as before.

These iconic signs of summer are available in the following colors: Red, White, White to Rose, Magenta, and Salmon Splash. Plants come in 4.5-inch pots, and can be ordered in any quantity, from singles to dozens. Prices are: $5 for a single, $25 for a half-dozen, and $40 for a dozen. You can mix-and-match colors. Total cost is based on total number of geraniums.

Orders can be placed now through May 10. Pick up an order form at the library or submit your order online through our website. We accept cash, checks payable to: “Maxwell Memorial Library,” or via PayPal. All orders must be pre-paid and there won’t be extra geraniums for purchase the day of pick-up. Unfortunately, we are unable to ship or deliver orders. Geraniums will be delivered on May 16 and pick-up will be on Saturday, May 17, 9am-12pm at the Camillus Village Hall, 37 Genesee Street, during the Village-wide Sale. Thank you for your support of the library and a local small business!

Maxwell Memorial Library is located at 14 Genesee Street in the village of Camillus.

Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday, 10am to 8pm, Friday, 10am to 5pm, and Saturday 10am to 3pm. Closed Sundays. For more information on all library news, call 315-672- 3661, visit online at www.maxwellmemoriallibrary.org, or follow the library @maxmemlib on social media.