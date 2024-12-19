CENTRAL NEW YORK – A Dec. 14 defeat halted the early momentum built up by the Marcellus girls basketball team, but it didn’t take long for the Mustangs to get back into the win column.

Taking on Central Valley Academy Monday night, Marcellus was again challenged in terms of the game’s tempo, but adjusted to it and recorded a 49-40 victory over the Thunder.

It helped the Mustangs to jump out 16-9 through one quarter. CVA was content to run long possessions and limit the Marcellus touches, which kept them within range all night.

Yet the star duo of Cece Powell and Tenly Baker remained in good form, Powell earning 22 points as Baker picked up 13 points while adding seven rebounds, three assists and three steals. Leah Wood added eight points and four rebounds.

Westhill had roared to wins in its first two games of the season but then found itself in a brutal game last Tuesday against Christian Brothers Academy which resulted in a 25-18 defeat.

All that Westhill could manage was just five field goals, while CBA was held to two points in the first quarter and four in the final period, yet still pulled it out led by Ryann Murphy’s eight points. Kara Rosenberger and Aaliyah Colon had five points apiece.

West Genesee ran right into reigning sectional Class AAA champion Liverpool Monday night and was humbled in a 70-27 defeat.

Already behind, the Wildcats saw things really get away when Liverpool outscored them 43-11 over the course of the second and third quarters led by A’briyah Cunningham, who finished with 18 points.

Playing without top two scorers Bella Quinones and Jordyn Townes, WG did not have a single player score in double figures. Marianna Leslie had eight points and eight rebounds, with Mia Raymond adding six points.

An exciting game Wednesday night pitted Skaneateles against Syracuse West and the Lakers had to hang on in the final minutes to pull out a 65-64 victory.

They played at a quick pace from the outset and Skaneateles would grab the lead, eventually extending it to 54-43 by the end of the third quarter.

Then Syracuse West battled back late, led by Elise Jackson, Narleonna Lucas and Neveah Best who produced 15 points apiece, only to see that comeback fall just short.

Allie Michel’s 23 points for the Lakers included a trio of 3-pointers, but the real breakthrough was from Brooke DeRosalia who set a career mark getting 18 points as Mia Johnson contributed 11 points.

Jordan-Elbridge absorbed its first defeat of the season last Tuesday when it fell to Chittenango 38-31, the Eagles never really able to recover from a first quarter where the Bears held them to just two points.

In catch-up mode throughout the night J-E could not make up all the ground as Brenna Tubbert and Isabella Jay got nine points apiece, with Kelsey Brunelle adding seven points. Carrying Chittenango’s attack for long stretches, Abby Scheidelman led all scorers with 17 points.