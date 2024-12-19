Few wrestling programs in Section III has topped the recent track record of Central Valley Academy – which made West Genesee winning last Saturday’s Valley Duals at CVA all the more impressive.

The Wildcats beat the host Thunder 48-18 in the decisive match, leading from the moment Cole Willis pinned Camryn Tedesco 55 seconds into their opening bout.

Six more pins followed, starting with Josh Fasulo at 116 pounds and continuing with Harrison Card (131 pounds), Austin Fesinger (145 pounds), Maxx Fesinger (170 pounds, in 16 seconds over Myles Cole), Elijah Apps (215 pounds) and Aiden Wright, who pinned Jackson Scott 48 seconds into their 101-pound finale. Max Alexander (124 pounds) beat Vinny Henrickson 11-8.

This followed an opening 62-9 romp over Gouverneur, with WG also handling Southern Hills 48-21 and Canastota 63-12. The closest match was 43-27 over Honeoye Falls-Lima with pins from Card, Maxx Fesinger and Raul Colon, who had 190 pounds got a last-second fall over Ben Feinberg.

Going head-to-head with Oswego Wednesday night WG prevailed 69-6, which included six different pins of 70 seconds or less from Alexander, Colon, Wright, Cole Willis, Logan Willis (145 pounds) and Ali Abumustafa, who at 152 pounds had the quickest bout of the night pinning Brandon Waloven in 39 seconds.

Marcellus roared to the top of the standings during last Saturday’s Dave Buck Memorial Tournament at Elmira High School.

The Mustangs finished with 225 points, enough to hold off Central Square (202 points) and finish in front of a 12-team field while fielding three individual champions.

Each one of the won their finals by pins, Brayden Borst doing so at 101 when he finished off Horseheads’ Mason Vanderhoff early in the second period.

To prevail at 190 Elliott Barbosa pinned Central Square’s Bryce St. Clair in the second period, too, and Chris Doshna did so just before the end of the second in his final at 215 against Elmira’s Zahyke Jenkins.

Three more Marcellus wrestlers got to the finals, from Knoll McCoy at 108 pounds to Jayden Abbott at 170 to Jack Burton, who battled in his 138-pound title bout but lost 10-4 to Waverly’s Dallton Davis.

Charles Orr was fourth at 138, a finish equaled by Caleb Posecznick at 215 where Travis Stack pinned Nick Kingsley (Horseheads) for fifth place. Jake Burton beat teammate Blaine Haney 7-4 for fifth place at 124 pounds as Anthony DeCapio got a pin of Odessa-Montour’s Ean Walsh for fifth place at 160 pounds.

As a follow-up Marcellus earned a 50-21 win over Mexico Wednesday night, which was 21-20 in the Tigers’ favor before the Mustangs won the last six bouts on the card, only one of them a forfeit.

Doshna, Borst and Caleb Posecznick (285 pounds) all got pins midway through the second period. Brian Murphy (116 pounds) pinned Damien Dunsmoor in the third period and Burton pinned Atreyu Defalco near the end of the first period.

Also competing last Saturday, Jordan-Elbridge finished fourth out of 13 sides in the Penfield-Hunter Holiday Tournament, earning 104 points.

Tough wins were earned by Liam Mantell at 124 and Mason Tanner at 116 with Mantell outscoring Garrett Mehlenbacher (Dansville) 13-10 in his final and Tanner beating Connor Guffey (Webster Thomas) 8-5 in his final. Lucas Witter was second at 145 pounds, while Ben Lamson got fourth place at 131 pounds.

J-E lost Wednesday to Homer 39-32, with the Eagles in front 32-23 with three bouts left only to have the Trojans get pins in all three of the highest weight classes to pull it out.

Before this Tanner and Mantell earned pins, as did Adam Delcostello at 160 pounds. Lamson and Witter got technical falls, with Glen Sanchez (170) landing a 12-1 win over Karson Kemp.

West Genesee’s girls wrestling team split last Tuesday’s three-team match, handling Fayetteville-Manlius 43-11 but taking a 45-18 defeat to Baldwinsville.

The Wildcats earned four pins against the Hornets from Darysya Hevko (107 pounds), Adaline Decapio (114 pounds), Charlotte Retkwa (120 pounds) and Layla Meany (165 pounds), while at 126 pounds Riley Butler held off Lacey Teaken 10-6.

B’ville proved far tougher, but Butler won again in a 17-13 classic over Haylee Robinson as, at 100 pounds, Julianna Martini got a 31-second pin over Jailey Crysler and Ayana Dishaw, at 185 pounds, pinned Riley Meyer.