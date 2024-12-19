ONONDAGA COUNTY – Already with a big win over Jamesville-DeWitt/CBA in the books, the Fayetteville-Manlius boys swim team continued its strong start against Syracuse City Tuesday night at Nottingham High School.

The Hornets’ 88-56 victory included a host of close races, including the first two on the card.

F-M’s 200-yard medley relay team, composed of Conor Kelly, Neil Adamski, Ezra Kligerman and Cooper Frazee held on in one minute 59.25 seconds less than a second ahead of Syracuse’s 1:59.78.

Right after, in the 200 freestyle it was also decided by less than a second, but the Hornets went 1-2, Alex Kim winning in 2:04.64 just ahead of Zach Winans 2:04.93.

From there, Siras Kligerman grabbed a pair of titles. Kligerman’s 56.94 seconds in the 100 freestyle topped Branden LeRoy (59.46) and Alex Eastman (59.56) before he claimed the 100 backstroke going 1:05.71, less than a second ahead of Winans’ 1:06.53.

Jack Prendergast needed 2:12.32 to hold off Syracuse’s Badr Aly (2:15.98) in the 200 individual medley, with Ben Prendergast stepping in to win the 100 butterfly in 1:00.92 just clear of Vlad Roman’s 1:02.36 as he added a second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.02.

Kelly would get his title in the 50 freestyle in a solid 25.28 seconds, with Arthur Ferreira (26.63) and Caleb Nelson (27.28) part of a Hornets sweep at the top. David Park went 5:55.59 to beat Nolan Campagna (6:00.71) in the 500 freestyle.

In the 200 freestyle relay Kim, Roman, Eastman and Derick Wang posted 1:43.24 ahead of the 1:48.92 from Adamski, Ferreira, Anthony Bottar and Luca Voelik. Wang returned for the 400 freestyle relay to close the meet, helping Kim, Park and Jack Prendergast finish in 3:45.35.

J-D/CBA swam that same night against Auburn and earned a 101-84 victory over the Maroons at J-D Middle School.

Again Lesha and Misha Kabunov won two individual races apiece, Lesha able to go 1:52.86 in the 200 freestyle and then get first place in the 100 freestyle in 51.52 seconds.

As for Misha Kabunov he beat Auburn’s Quin Didio 2:14.63 to 2:19.30 in the 200 IM before he swam the 500 freestyle in 5:08.27 and, with Lesha Kabunov, Ryan Bannon and Garrett O’Haver took the 400 freestyle relay in 3:43.96.

Jonas Sarmast took first in the 50 freestyle, his 24.52 seconds beating the Maroons’ Brayden Wilson (25.04), and he added a 100 backstroke victory in 1:03.06 while Daniel Luo held off Ryan Bannon 1:04.54 to 1:06.53 in the 100 butterfly and was second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:14.07.

The meet started with Luo, Sarmast, O’Haver and Misha Kabunov beating Auburn 1:52.07 to 1:56.81 in the 200 medley relay, with Bannon and Lesha Kabunov joining Luo and Sarmast to swim the 200 freestyle relay in 1:40.04 edging the Maroons’ 1:42.03.