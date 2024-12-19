CENTRAL NEW YORK – Top competition can raise the level of everyone involved, including bowling, where it’s inevitable that big scores can happen when each side brings their best effort.

Such was the case when East Syracuse Minoa and Cicero-North Syracuse met Tuesday at Strike-N-Spare Lanes and the Northstars’ Garrett Arnold found perfection.

Having already rolled a 236 opening game, Arnold struggled to a 179 in the second but he then cranked out 12 consecutive strikes in his third game for the first 300 C-NS had this season.

Yet even with Arnold’s moment of perfection, a 715 series and a total pinfall of 3,586 to ESM’s 3,370, the Spartans got all the points in the 7-0 decision.

It helped ESM that Zach Kassel shot 10 strikes in an opening 278, followed with 245 and 225 and produced a 748 series, with Alex Locke adding a 717 series from games of 226, 247 and 244.

They were supported by Ryan Dablock’s 664 series which closed with a 248 after 206 and 210. Joe Gardner got a 236 in the middle of his 621 series which edged a 620 set by Luke Liedka that opened with a 247.

Closest to Arnold on C-NS’s side was Terry Miller with a 656 series featuring games of 238, 205 and 213. Nehemiah Bachmann went 213, 210 and 201 in his 624 set as Jayson Gilchrist shot a 561 series (211 high game) and Cameron Miller was steady earning a three-game total of 557.

This happened as the ESM girls swept C-NS by that same 7-0 margin. Alana Tuberville closed her set with a 233 to land on a 595 series, helped by Averie Lynch shooting a 467 series and Jazmine Harton getting a three-game total of 409.

Fayetteville-Manlius dropped a close 4-3 boys decision to Central Square Tuesday at Green Lakes Lanes, even though the Hornets’ pinfall of 2,922 edged the Redhawks’ 2,918.

Sean Bird had a 679 series with games of 244, 212 and 223. John Antczak shot 245 and 214 during his 622 series and Cole Cox added a 542 series. Owen Schlueter led Central Square with a three-game total of 595 but had four of his teammates shoot series of 420 or better.

The F-M girls would win, though, blanking Central Square 7-0 led by Ashlynn Yonge with games of 204 and 192 on her way to a 557 series. Lillian Squire improved from 172 to 177 to 192 during her 541 set as Andrea Aguilar-Miranda (453 series) and Sidney Lee (430 series) followed.

Christian Brothers Academy got twin 7-0 sweeps of Altmar-Parish-Williamstown at Lighthouse Lanes in Oswego with another star turn by Eliana Occhino, who shot a 268 second game and 254 third game after opening with a 224 for a 746 total.

Meanwhile, the CBA boys won as Tom Dearnaley shot 205, 211 and 228 in his 644 series and Jake Mason twice shoot 224 in his 611 set. Luke Becker added a 507 series as Lorelai Leskoske

Bishop Grimes saw its boys team blank Chittenango 7-0. Casey Mierek had games of 197, 167 and 171 for a 535 series, Zach Leto adding a 511 set opened by a 196 and Tyler Mierek adding a 491 series. Alec Kinne contributed a 197 game.